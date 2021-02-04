COLUMBIA -- Smile North Carolina...The Mobile Dentists will visit Columbia Middle and High schools Feb. 11 and 12.
They will visit Tyrrell Elementary School February 18, 19, 22, 23, 25 and 26.
Parents are asked to complete the appropriate application form below at the websites, if you would like your child to participate.
- Tyrrell Elementary: https://www.myschooldentist.com/TETCNC_schsrm
- Columbia Middle: www.myschooldentist.com/CMTCNC_schsrm
- Columbia High: www.myschooldentist.com/CITCNC_schsrm
- Head Start: www.myschooldentist.com/THEINC_schsrm