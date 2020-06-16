Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... CAMDEN COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... CENTRAL PASQUOTANK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... CURRITUCK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 730 PM EDT. * AT 531 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN ROTATING WEST FROM THE OCEAN THAT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN NEAR THE COAST WITH ANOTHER ONE TO TWO INCHES POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CURRITUCK, ELIZABETH CITY, CAMDEN, ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, GRANDY, WEEKSVILLE, SOUTH MILLS, POINT HARBOR, SHILOH, INDIANTOWN, MORGANS CORNER, COROLLA, OLD TRAP, WHITEHALL SHORES, MOYOCK, KNOTTS ISLAND, POPLAR BRANCH, PIERCEVILLE, SPOT AND SPENCES CORNER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&