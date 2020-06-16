Did you know that Perquimans County is home to the only Landfill in the State that has cattle on it?
This project got started in 2014 with an idea of saving money for the three county area. The maintenance for mowing the landfill was costing in excess of $10,000 per year and continued to go up each year.
In response to this situation the Perquimans County Extension Services Livestock Extension Agent Jared Harrell developed a plan to save the taxpayers the full $10,000 per year.
The plan consisted of working with DENR (Department of Environmental and Natural Resources), DWQ (Division of Water Quality), and NC State Beef Specialists to implement a permit to allow cattle to graze the landfill cap.
Following the permit approval by the state and by the PCG Landfill board, a producer can put 16 cows on 26 acres of the landfill at no cost of rent and the counties would save $10,000 per year in mowing costs.
This plan of allowing cattle to graze the landfill cap is the first of its kind in North Carolina and is used as a test/demonstration site for other counties across the state. Since 2014 the project has been a great success.
The family that was awarded the contract for the cattle is a local family from Belvidere. Their children have grown up in 4-H, raising and showing cattle their whole life.
Recently Caleb Richardson, oldest son of Adam and Dena Richardson was an intern with the Perquimans Extension Service and just graduated NC State University and is pursuing a job in the agriculture industry.
Since Perquimans County is mostly a row crop county, there is not a lot of land that is suited for livestock in the county. By having the cattle on the landfill it gives the Richardson family an avenue to be able to expand and have a larger cattle herd.