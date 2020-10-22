Moore & Hurdle to Lead Foundation

The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. (PCSF, Inc.) recently elected its President and Vice President for 2020-2021.
Congratulations goes to Antoine Moore as president and Dina Hurdle as vice President
Moore is a 2003 graduate of Perquimans High School and 2007 graduate of NC State University where he earned a degree in Agricultural Communications and Agricultural Business Management.
“Mr. Moore has been active on the Board, providing leadership as President and serving on the scholarship selection committee for a number of years,” Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter said.
Hurdle is a 1974 graduate of Perquimans High School. She continued her education at College of the Albemarle and earned a Business Administration Degree in 1976.
“Dina has been on the Foundation Board for six years and is active, visible and well-known and respected throughout our community. She has been an asset as a Board Member throughout her tenure, volunteering annually at the golf tournament and on the scholarship selection committee,” Lassiter said.
In addition to the election of officers at the October meeting, the Board of Directors established a Finance Committee (Cody Lamb, Carson Stallings and Moore) to oversee the assets of the Foundation, particularly the six endowments that exist.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation was established in 2002 as a non-profit, tax exempt organization.
The Foundation currently manages endowments (The Walker and Marjorie Rayburn Education Scholarship; The John and Betty Crawford Scholarship; The Jeanne C. White Education Scholarship; The Madelyn Byrum — Those Who Give Back — Scholarship; The Kim Hunter Daugherty Scholarship/Mini Grant Fund and the 10K Administrative Endowment).
In addition, the Foundation manages more than 20 annual scholarships, programs and projects such as swim lessons for kindergarten students, field trips, Wi-Fi for activity buses, and supports many other learning opportunities for students.
Individuals may support public education by donating to the School Foundation, c/o Brenda Lassiter, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.