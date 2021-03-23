Currituck Sheriff
Mark Edward Miles, 27, of the 130 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with a warrant for arrest on two misdemeanor charges. The warrant was issued by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew William Duggan, 33, of the 330 block of Poyners Road, Moyock, was arrested March 6 and charged with misdemeanor civil contempt of court, child support. A bond was set at $400.
Emily Denise White, 42, of the 140 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested March 7 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Harmony Jolene Phelps, 30, of the 100 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested March 12 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
William Christopher Cones, 28, of the 4100 block of Ivy Lane, Kitty Hawk, was arrested March 8 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Marianna Adriana Baucom, 22, of the 4100 block of Ivy Lane, Kitty Hawk, was arrested March 8 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Donald Wayne Brickhouse, 39, of the 100 block of Taylor’s Road, Currituck, was arrested March 9 and served a true bill of indictment for felony financial card fraud. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Emilee Jordan Cotton, 31, of the 120 block of North Point Blvd., Moyock was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Courtney Bell Taylor Loving, 26, of the 100 block of Raccoon Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested March 9 and charged with resisting a public officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Ronald Eugene Friend II, 41, of the 100 block of Holly Cres 8, Grandy, was arrested March 10 and charged with failure to pay child support. A $700 cash bond was set.
Christopher Gregory Bowdish, 47, of the 100 block of Juniper Circle, Moyock, was arrested March 10 and charged with failure to pay child support. A $500 cash bond was set.
Kiara Charone Newsome, 32, of the 500 block of Hall Siding Road, Ahoskie, was arrested March 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A secured bond was set at $800. Judge Edgar Barnes dismissed the charge.
Jeffrey Wade Drake, 49, of the 1100 block of Newsome St., Tarboro, was arrested March 10 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $85,000 secured bond.
Michael E. Zastawrny, 40, of the 3000 block of Rolling Hills Lane, Apopka, Florida, was arrested March 10 and served two warrants for arrest for operating a vehicle without insurance and operating a vehicle without a license. A $600 unsecured bond was set.
Daniel Mason Van Sickle, 25, of the 600 block of Orangewood Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 10 and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Justina Lynn Reardon, 41, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor larceny charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
John Lee Belvin, 38, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested March 11 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of schedule I of a controlled substance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Hannah Choe, 30, of the 10000 block of El Comal Drive, San Diego, was arrested March 11 and charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jack D. Colyer Sr., 54, of the 100 block of Riverlane Road, Jarvisburg, was served a criminal summons March 12 for injury to land or crops.
Scott Edward Wheeler, 34, of the 4700 block of Berrywood Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to comply with an order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond.
Jason Gray Newbern, 45, of the 100 block of Newberns Landing Road, Powells Point, was arrested March 12 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Jennifer Lee Jones, 39, of the 200 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested March 12 and charged with simple assault. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Luke Hudson Boykin IV, 28, of the 100 block of Betsy Court, Grandy, was arrested March 12 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kristine McIntyre, 31, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested March 14 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Sean Brinton Davis, 40, of the 100 block of Annas Way, Grandy, was arrested March 14 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Ricky Lee Ainsley Jr., 40, of the 1100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with failure to inform law enforcement of online identifiers while being a sexual offender, failure to report in person while being a sexual offender and failure to report a new address while being a sexual offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Michael Anthony Hall, 57, of the 1300 block of Bluff Point Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with failure to notify the sheriff of a change of address while being a sexual offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Brian Justan Taylor, 31, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, G, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address while being a sexual offender, failure to notify the sheriff of online identifiers while being a sexual offender, failure to notify the sheriff of a change of address while a sexual offender and forging/submitting false information to law enforcement while being a sexual offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Barbara Ann Williams, 60, of the 1900 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with sex offender being unlawfully on premises. She was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Lerone Levar Wilson, 37, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with failure to appear in court, forging/submitting false information to law enforcement while a sexual offender, failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address while a sex offender and residential restrictions. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.