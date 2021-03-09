North Carolina residents who received assistance from the Commodity Supplemental Food Program numbered 11,382 in 2020, a 6.6% increase compared with the number of participants in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The number of CSFP participants in North Carolina in fiscal year 2019 numbered 10,675, the USDA reported in its release of preliminary CSFP data for fiscal year 2020.
Nationwide, the number of CSFP participants declined 1.4% from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal 2020, according to the USDA. The 2019 participants numbered 702,565, dropping to 692,467 in 2020.
The CSFP aims to supplement the diets of low-income seniors aged 60 or above with USDA foods.
But the program also has child participants grandfathered into it, since children receiving CSFP benefits as of February 2014 can continue receiving the nutritional aid as long as they are eligible under program rules in place in February 2014, according to the USDA.