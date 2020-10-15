On the ballot this election will be a referendum for a quarter cent increase in the sales tax.
If approved the new revenue will be used for new construction to John A. Holmes High School.
What will the money be used for?
There will be numerous expenses in advance of the construction project. These new revenues will be used for architectural/design and other fees. The County will incur other expenses for consultants skilled in making a project of this nature successful.
The Chowan County Commissioners are committed to improving John A. Holmes High School. The school will be a benefit to our youth and to our community. An improved High School makes Edenton and all of Chowan County attractive to people moving here and to business who want to do business here. Our community will use the facility for many things which will enrich our lives in Chowan County.
Some facts:
A ¼ cent sales tax increase will bring in about $300,000 dollars.
On the other hand, a 1 cent increase in property taxes only produces about $145,00 dollars.
So, this smaller sales tax will be paid by everyone, not just property owners, and will produce more money to help improve our high school.
As a bonus, visitors to Chowan County will also pay our sales tax thus helping us all.
It has been difficult to inform the public through open forms because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the Chowan Herald has been very helpful in highlighting the issue and Social Media has also been a useful tool for communication.
Chowan County Commission Chair Patti Kersey has reached out to the school superintendent Dr. Michael Sasser, to spread the word throughout the school system and this is getting the entire community involved.
Recently, the Edenton-CHowan Chamber of Commerce has weighed in and passed a resolution in support of the sales tax increase.
Other groups are engaged in the effort to inform the public, such as Destination Downtown, and their help is greatly appreciated.
As a County Commissioner, former high school teacher and a parent whose children went to John A. Holmes high school, I urge everyone to approve the ballot initiative and begin to build for the future.