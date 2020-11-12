Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... BERTIE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... CHOWAN COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... WEST CENTRAL PASQUOTANK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... PERQUIMANS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 215 PM EST. * AT 1111 AM EST, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED HEAVY RAIN FALLING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 2.5 AND 5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. THERE HAVE BEEN REPORTS OF 2 INCHES OF RAIN IN THE PAST HOUR ACROSS PARTS OF PERQUIMANS COUNTY. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY HEAVY RAIN. SOURCE...GAUGES. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE... WINDSOR, HERTFORD, AULANDER, WINFALL, RYLAND, LEWISTON WOODVILLE, POWELLSVILLE, ROXOBEL, COLERAIN, ROCKYHOCK, VALHALLA, TYNER, BELVIDERE, SNUG HARBOR, BURGESS, CHAPANOKE, MIDWAY, KELFORD, ASKEWVILLE AND MOUNT GOULD. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA DURING THE NEXT HOUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR