Increasing numbers of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students are returning to campus for face-to-face instruction.
The most dramatic example might be Northeastern High School, where 61 students who chose remote learning last semester opted for face-to-face classes when school resumed in January.
However, a few students are making the opposite choice: deciding to return to remote learning. At Northeastern, 15 students made that decision this semester.
NHS’ enrollment is 583 students, and of that number 154 have returned to in-person classes. There are also 10 students at the school waiting to return to in-person classes. The rest have chosen to continue remote learning.
The numbers at NHS were part of interim ECPPS Superintendent Rhonda James-Davis’ report on students’ return to in-person classes at the Board of Education’s regular meeting Monday night.
Board member Rodney Walton asked about schools’ capacity under social distancing guidelines and how that affects the number of students on waiting lists to return to in-person classes.
James-Davis explained that the capacity for each classroom is based on social distancing requirements. Capacity is classroom-specific, so if two students return to remote learning that does not necessarily open up two spaces at that school, she said. Rather, it all depends on which classrooms those students would be returning to.
“So it’s not just an even switch-out,” she said.
While most ECPPS schools are seeing more students opt to return to in-person classes, Central Elementary bucked the trend. It currently has an enrollment of 301 students, 144 of whom are in face-to-face classes. While 10 are newly returned to in-person classes, 17 are newly returned to remote learning. Another 27 are on the waiting list to return to in-person classes.
The following data is for other ECPPS schools:
• Pre-K: 113 total students, 72 of whom are in face-to-face classes. Seven returned to in-person classes and two returned to remote learning. No students are waiting.
• J.C. Sawyer Elementary: 341 total students, 187 of whom are in face-to-face classes. Seventeen returned to face-to-face classes, while another 15 are waiting to return to in-person classes. Eleven returned to remote learning.
• Northside Elementary: 434 total students, 237 of whom are in face-to-face classes. Eleven returned to face-to-face classes, while another 35 are waiting to return to in-person classes. Seven students returned to remote learning.
• Pasquotank Elementary: 266 total students, 140 in face-to-face classes. Nineteen returned to face-to-face classes, while another five are waiting to return to in-person classes. Seven students returned to remote learning.
• P.W. Moore Elementary: 364 total students, 196 in face-to-face classes. Twenty-six returned to face-to-face classes, while another seven are waiting to do so. Sixteen returned to remote learning.
• Weeksville Elementary: 211 total students, 134 in face-to-face classes. Eight returned to face-to-face classes, while another 12 are waiting to do so. Four others returned to remote learning.
• Sheep-Harney Elementary: 330 total students, 110 in face-to-face classes. Sixteen returned to face-to-face classes, while another 40 are waiting to do so. Ten others returned to remote learning.
• Elizabeth City Middle School: 589 total students, 215 in face-to-face classes. Thirty-two returned to face-to-face classes, while another 17 are waiting to do so. Fourteen others returned to remote learning.
• River Road Middle School: 582 total students, 247 in face-to-face classes. Twenty-one returned to face-to-face classes, while 18 are waiting to do so. Four others returned to remote learning.
• Pasquotank High: 623 students, 124 in face-to-face classes. Forty returned to face-to-face classes, while one is waiting to do so. Thirty-six returned to remote learning.
• Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College: 131 students, 27 in face-to-face classes. Twelve returned to in-person classes while one returned to remote learning. No students are on the waiting list.