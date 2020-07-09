If you’re like me, you perhaps know people who are always the victim. They use excuses like: “I didn’t have the same opportunities;” “If only I had the money ‘they’ do;” “I don’t understand why ‘they’ are always picking on me.” Oh, I hate hearing people make excuses like these to try and justify a victim mentality.
The truth about a Christian is this: we are more than conquerors. If we know Christ in the free pardon of sin, then we are not victims in a fallen world; quite the opposite, we are victorious. One of my favorite chapters in the Bible is Romans eight.
While there are many beloved verses in this chapter that offer hope and encouragement, none get us over our victim mentality like Romans 8:37, which reminds us that in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.
Paul, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, wrote that Christians are more than conquerors. He most certainly is qualified to say this. Think about it, Paul survived stoning (Acts 25:3), survived shipwreck (Acts 27:42), and snakebite (Acts 28:3). In all this, Paul could have said, “Oh, woe is me, God has struck me with every kind of infirmity. I’m always the victim, never the victor.” No, Paul wrote that he and every other child of God are more than a conqueror.
A conqueror is someone who overcomes or prevails; however, Paul didn’t say we are mere conquerors, no, he said we are more than conquerors. What does being more than a conqueror mean? Hupernikōmen. No, it is not a new fad word in our lexicon, instead it is a Greek compound word.
This one word in Greek equates to the English phrase: “we are more than conquerors.” In fact, this one word, Hupernikōmen, only occurs in this one place in the entire New Testament.
Let’s break down this Greek compound word to better understand what Paul is saying. “Huper” means: over, above. In Latin, it means “super.” “Nikō” means: to conquer. So, we could say that we are “super conquerors.”
More to the point, Paul says Christians are not victims in a sin-cursed world, instead, in Christ, we are “over and above victors—super victors.”
In other words, a conqueror has to go to battle, fight, and win to become victorious. Christians respond to what Christ did for them on the cross; He gained the victory for you.
When you accept Him as your Lord and Redeemer, you get to put your foot on the defeated enemy’s head. You didn’t fight nor win the battle; Jesus did that for you. When you accept Jesus’ work on the cross for your sins, then you become a super victor—“more than a conqueror.”