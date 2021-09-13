Mary Morris is temporarily adding Perquimans County Extension administration to her regular duties as director of Chowan County Cooperative Extension.
Morris' work in Perquimans is expected to last three to six months as the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service searches for a new director in Perquimans.
She is temporarily filling the role formerly held by Jewel Winslow, who retired Aug. 31 after seven years as director of Cooperative Extension in Perquimans and 33 in Extension.
Morris, who will also continue in her role as Chowan Extension director, has headed Extension in Chowan since 2015. Before that she worked for the Bertie County Center of Cooperative Extension for eight years.
A Chowan County native, Morris holds a bachelor's degree from East Carolina University in community health education. Her specialization is in nutrition and food safety.
Morris said her plan is to hold office hours in Perquimans on an as-needed basis. She expects, however, to be in the Perquimans office on Monday afternoons on a regular basis until a new director is hired.
The transition has been relatively smooth since Morris is already familiar with the Extension staff in Perquimans. All of the Extension offices in the area have close working relationships.
Area Extension offices have always worked together on a number of regional projects, but Morris noted that over the past three years Chowan, Perquimans and Pasquotank have developed an especially close regional working relationship.
In particular, Morris said, the three Extension offices work together to train volunteers in the Master Food Volunteers program.
Additionally, various classes may be offered in one location and people from the other counties may attend if there are only a few from that county wishing to participate. That approach seeks to eliminate unnecessary duplication and use resources in the most efficient manner.