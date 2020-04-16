We have come through the anniversary of the most meaningful weekend in the history of the world. Let me shed light on this thought.
The weekend starts with Good Friday. As appalling as the day was, Good Friday is “good” because it ushered in the joy of resurrection and restoration. The wrath of God, against sin, was poured out on Jesus. Jesus is the perfect sacrificial substitute, His work at Calvary ushered in salvation and forgiveness to the whole world. Without this dreadful day, God could not be both “just and the justifier” of those who trust in Jesus (Romans 3:26).
Then comes Easter, or Resurrection Sunday. The beginning of a new week, and the beginning of a new era in World History. Very early in the morning on the first day of the week, Jesus rose from death to die no more (Luke 24:1). Death, hell, and the grave could not hold Jesus. Jesus mission and purpose was accomplished. Now for all who place faith and trust in Christ, to them, He gave the right to become children of God (John 1:12).
Many meaningful events happened on this weekend. The events I am going to talk about are not an exhaustive list, only highlights.
First, while hanging on the cross, having been beaten, betrayed, lied about, and humiliated, Jesus does something unthinkable to human reasoning; Jesus forgives (Luke 23:34). When Jesus died, the temple veil was torn in two from top to bottom (Matthew 27:51). This is good news for all who place trust in Christ. Why? Because the veil separated the holiest place in the temple, the place where it was believed God’s presence dwelt. This was a place only the high priest could enter one day of the year. Now, access to God’s presence is available to all people every day of the year (Acts 17:27-28; 1 John 3:24).
Also, after Jesus’ resurrection, many of the saints were raised back to life and appeared to many in the Holy City (Matthew 27:53). This assures me that Christians will enjoy restored life after death (Romans 8:11). This also ensuresme that the Christian no longer has to remain in the deadness of sin but can enjoy rebirth through Christ (Ephesians 2:1-7).
The Final thing I wish to draw attention to is the fact that when Jesus rose, the clothes that wrapped His body and the cloth that covered his face were in two separate positions (John 20:6-8). This assures me that God takes care of, and is concerned over, even the smallest details.
When one considers the events of this past weekend, as recorded in Scripture, one could conclude that they appear as a great paradox. The weekend that seemed to be the most significant triumph of evil is in reality, the most meaningfulweekend in the history of the world. It’s the weekend that God’s fallen creation was restored through Christ Jesus. This restoration is available to all who believe in Christ.
If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved (Romans 10:9).