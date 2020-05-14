Mother's Day Affirmations: The Godly Mother

God commands that we honor our parents, both mothers and fathers. God has designed family as an essential building block of His Kingdom.
God is the Father, Jesus is the Son, the church is the Son’s bride. When we know Christ in the free pardon of sin, we are called children of God—sons and daughters who have been adopted into the family of God (Romans 8:15).
Throughout the Scripture God lays out the pattern for family, and He demonstrates both the role of a godly mother, and a godly father; however, today our focus is exclusively on mom.
Now, there is no denying that Jesus was a man of strength. The mere act of carrying the heavy cross, in and of itself was something most men could not do, yet before Jesus would go to the cross, He demonstrates beautiful qualities that are expressed in a godly mother. After all, we have a High Priest Who can relate to every aspect of the human experience—He can relate to both men and women (Hebrews 4:15).
Additionally, He sets the example for both men and women. Jesus paints this beautiful example for godly mothers in Luke 13:34 when He declares that He wants to gather the children of Israel together, as a hen gathers her brood under her wings. In this one verse, Jesus says so much about the nature of a godly mother.
First, Jesus’ example is for the godly mother to nurture. Think about it, as a child when you fell down what does mom do? That’s right, mom says, “Oh, come here honey, let me kiss that and make it better.”
The godly mom desires to gather her brood under her wings. Godly mothers are nurturers.
Please understand Jesus is also revealing His Father’s heart. In Isaiah 66:12-13 God gives imagery of a mother carrying her young on her side, and her young being dandled on her knee. God says I want to nurture you like a mother comforts her son. God establishes the role for godly moms.
Second, Jesus’ example is for the godly mother to protect her young. Jesus establishes this beautiful idea of a mother’s protection as He speaks, “How often I wanted to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her brood under her wings” (Luke 13:34b).
Again, Jesus is revealing the Father’s heart. In Isaiah 49:15-18 God speaks to the prophet saying can a woman forget her nursing child, and cease having compassion on him.
Surely, she may forget, but I will never forget you, for I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands. God’s protection, for His children is from everlasting to everlasting. Often as mother’s grow old, they do forget their children.
I remember my great-grandmother forgetting my grandmother as dementia set in, but God has never forgotten any of His children—He protects from everlasting to everlasting. As long as a godly mother is in her right mind, she protects her child, an attribute she has learned from her heavenly Father.
Finally, Jesus’ example is for the godly mother to never give up on her child or children. Jesus said that He wanted to gather Israel’s children together, but they were not willing. Jesus sets this beautiful example.
Jesus knew the people would reject Him, but His love never falters or fails. Jesus sets the example for godly mothers.
Godly mothers never give up on their children. Their children might reject them, but they keep on loving their children. Their children might forget them, but they continue to pray and lift up their children.
A mother’s love never gives up. Jesus set the example. Jesus never stopped loving. Jesus went to the cross loving the ones who crucified Him. Some of the last words Jesus would speak are, “Father forgive them because they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23:34).
Again, Jesus is revealing the heart of the Father. When you have time read Psalms 136, there we discover that God’s love never gives up. God sets the standard for the godly mother.
So, as we celebrate our mothers, and the women who are like mothers to us, we are also worshiping our Father. We worship Him because we bring honor to His Great Name as we celebrate the women and moms among us.
We worship Him because we recognize that He has established and modeled the role of how a godly mother operates.
Finally, we worship Him because we acknowledge His institution of the family, and celebrate what it looks like to be a part of His heavenly family and His eternal kingdom—on earth as it is in heaven (Matthew 6:10).