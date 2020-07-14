About 150 motorcyclists from several area motorcycle clubs took part in an LE Ride to honor local law enforcement agencies, Saturday.
The ride began in Currituck, traveled to Elizabeth City and then finished up in Edenton.
In Elizabeth City, the motorcyclists stopped for a brief ceremony at Veterans Park at Twiford Funeral Home on Church Street.
Charles Bright, who said he rides with the Red Knights and V Twin Cruisers, served as emcee for the 30-minute event. One at a time, Bright called representatives from each of the area’s law enforcement agencies to the podium, where they were presented a U.S. flag sculpture donated by local artist and welder Michael Boyce.
Law enforcement agencies honored included the Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank and Perquimans sheriffs offices, the Edenton, Elizabeth City and Hertford police departments, the N.C. Highway Patrol and the Elizabeth City State University campus police.
Accepting for Pasquotank and Camden counties were Sheriffs Tommy Wooten and Kevin Jones. Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe accepted on behalf of the Elizabeth City Police Department.
The motorcycle clubs represented included the Blue Knights, which is formed of retired police officers; the Red Knights, for retired firefighters; the V Twin Cruisers, the American Legion Riders, and others.