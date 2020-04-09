'Mountain of Treasury'

The last time we were together we looked at Jesus on the mount of transfiguration. We saw Him shining in His infinite Glory. We also saw Him in His infinite Grace as He brought Moses from outside to inside the Promised Land to stand with Him.
Last week, my sermon was from Mark, chapter one, where Jesus was on the mountain of His temptation. The Jews call it Quarantania, or the mount of quarantine, which means set apart for 40 days.
Today we want to look at the mountain of his treasury. Much of the talk of late has been about the stimulus package our politicians handed down off their hill. The word stimulus is defined as a thing which evokes a response.
Treasury is defined as the revenue from a government. Therefore it is fair to say treasury stimulus is intended to evoke a positive response. Listen to what Isaiah the prophet said in chapter nine: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end,”
What types of stimulus revenue from the treasury of Jesus is available from His hill called Mount Calvary? First, there is adoption into the family of God.
The Apostle John was the only apostle at the cross when Jesus died. He says in John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.
There are two words here we need to pay close attention to – receive, because it is the opposite of reject, and believe which is also translated into the words faith and trust in scripture.
Listen to how the apostle Paul describes this transaction to the Christians in Galatia in Galatians 3:26 For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. There it is again, did you see it? Faith in Jesus is the only avenue by which the transaction of becoming a child of God can be completed.
Then there is forgiveness, or debt relief. The debt each of us owes as a result of sins makes the U.S. debt look like monopoly money in comparison.
When Jesus asked the Father to forgive us from the cross, what He said in affect was, Father, those who repent and follow me, put their debt on my account, and I will pay it off! I have heard too many say over the years, “Preacher I hope when I get to heaven, my good deeds will out way my bad ones so I can get in.”
Friend, your best deeds are no more than filthy rags according to Isaiah chapter 64. The rags Isaiah spoke of are pieces of cloth removed from a decaying corpse. It is foolish to think one would attempt to give God those rags instead of genuine faith in Jesus in exchange for their salvation.
Along with forgiveness comes justification. As forgiveness is a financial term, justification is a legal term. Webster’s defines it as “an act of free grace by which God pardons the sinner and accepts him as righteous.”
As the criminal is charged and convicted for wrong doing, so the justified are cleared and rendered innocent of any and all charges. When righteousness is given it is ‘imputed’ or given in a way that it becomes your very own. The word ‘imputed’ is so important because all substantial transactions are tracked.
If you have ever had any funds direct deposited, you always know exactly where they originated. When Jesus imputes righteous and His Father the chief financial officer of heaven tracks the transaction, the trace comes back to the born again believer. The righteousness required to come into God’s presence has become their very own.
Do you remember what Isaiah said earlier about the increase of His peace? There shall be no end! In a time when peace seems to be the commodity in the shortest supply, please remember why peace in His government is never ending.
It is because the stimulus of adoption, forgiveness, justification and righteousness always evoke a positive response. This is why Paul could say to Christians in Romans 15:13 Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.
Dear reader, my prayer for you is that you too will be filled with joy and peace, and that your hope in Jesus abounds.