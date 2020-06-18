People gathered Saturday to march through downtown Hertford for a peaceful protest aimed at changing race relations in this corner of the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death, killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
Protests from Elizabeth City to Seattle have been taking place not only to protest one policeman’s brutal tactics, but to spur change to a society that many organizers say embraces systemic racism.
Marchers for Saturday’s protest carried signs that said “I can’t breathe” as they shouted in unison “No justice, no peace” while they walked through Hertford. To see a video clip of the rally, see the Perquimans Weekly’s Facebook page.
A key organizer for Saturday’s protest, Hertford Town Councilman Frank Norman gave an impassioned speech about the need to form a movement aimed at change.
“Regardless of how many or how few, every movement started with a move of just one individual. No movement started with a mass – no movement started with a crowd,” Norman said to the crowd of more than 20 people gathered by King Street Park.
Norman was just getting warmed up to pour forth a fiery oratory that began with a history lesson that touched on how racism has been part of the American fabric since Colonial times.
“We’ve had a lot of violence against African Americans by police officers since we came over on the boat – we know that,” he said. “We have complained, we have marched and we have talked about this since we came over on the boat.”
Union forces won the Civil War, but lost the peace. Democrats, who formerly fought for the Confederacy, created a segregated society in opposition to the systematic changes that Republicans sought during Reconstruction.
Echoing these themes, Norman said that during the Reconstruction period, leaders in communities like Hertford and throughout the South were very adamant about resisting societal upheaval, breaking the promises made after the Civil War.
“We know from that we got Jim Crow laws. We had our right to vote taken away,” he said.
A hundred years later, the wheels of change began to turn again, but reform did not come without a price.
“Moving forward from that, we come to the 1960s when I was living in Detroit – I was very, very aware of, very involved with and new very much about what happened during the riots there (1967), there were riots in Watts (Los Angeles 1965) – that affected people all over the world. They came in droves, but it didn’t stop there. It started with only a few individuals,” Norman said.
Norman said a movement starts with a spark, a moment in time.
“Now for every Martin Luther King that you guys know about, if you spend a little time doing your research you will find individuals like Reverend John Burton Wolf (60s’ Civil Rights activist) who was just as adamant and just as involved as trying to push civil rights and human rights for all people... It is individuals like you all that spark a moment and that moment pushes a movement,” he said.
Floyd’s death is not anomaly, but the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“Now this individual situation that happened in Minnesota was not the first – it was not the one that we just started talking about,” Norman said. “I don’t even have to name the number of people, not 19 years ago or 20 years ago but within the last three years, when we have come together as a community, not just African Americans, but our European brothers who came with us and said this is wrong. The situation with George Floyd is what I call the straw that broke the camel’s back. Some of you are from Hertford, some of you are not, but all of us are united with the common cause.”
The time is now for meaningful change.
“This is a very serious moment in time,” Norman said. “We have not been as galvanized as a nation against this type of atrocity in a very long time. I’m not saying that we didn’t have movements or people talking out about it or picked up by mainline media, but we never had this much galvanizing where the whole world is involved with the movement since the 60s and 70s.”
Local businessman Tony Riddick touched on the spirit of rebellion that this nation was founded on as core concept for embracing change.
“The very implementation of this country from the start was rebellion – 1776,” he said. “Americans then gained their freedom from the British through rebellion. In our moral fiber and our DNA is the ability and the desire to rebel. If you continue to try to restrict people, then a rebellion is the only thing that’s necessary. It’s the only thing that can come of it. I don’t want a rebellion. You shouldn’t want a rebellion unless it is a rebellion against the ills of this country. That’s the type of rebellion that we must have. “
President Thomas Jefferson said, “I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical.”
Echoing the call to action from the Founding Fathers to seek liberty and embrace the notion of people power over a tyrannical government, Riddick said, today’s times are perfectly in sync with the past.
“Rebelling, organizing is necessary when the government does not support the best interests of the people. Today, America is not supporting the best interests of the people,” Riddick said.
The right to life is an inalienable right that comes from God, certainly not the government.
“The sign ‘I can’t breathe’ – the Book of Genesis Chapt 2, verse 7; God formed man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living soul,” Riddick said. “Breathing is not an option. It’s another inalienable God given right. We all should be entitled to breathe. No man has the right to wrongfully take the life of another human. That speaks directly to the God factor that is in each and every one of us.”
The movement toward lasting change is not just about George Floyd.
“You being gathered here today – you’re saying that you support and understand the cause,” Riddick said in a powerful voice that echoed off the Union monument dedicated to African-American soldiers who fought in the Civil War. “If we understand the cause, if you truly support this movement, then what we have to start doing is having proper dialogue. We got to have proper education surrounding this particular issue. It can’t just be centered around police themselves. Who educated the police officers to make them think that they have the authority to take somebody’s life. Who educated them? So we have to look at the education system as well.”
It’s been said that the golden rule is that he who has the gold, makes the rules – so Riddick challenged the banking system to be more responsive to the Black community.
“I want to remind you all of something that is happening repeatedly in the United States that’s even worse than police brutality,” he said. “It’s financial abuse that is happening within our current banking system that stifles or restricts Black business owners from being able to properly galvanize businesses within the nation and move them forward. So we can’t just have conversations centered around ‘I can’t breathe.’”
One of the key founders of an emerging charter school, Riddick noted the need for educational reform.
“The conversation has to extend into the educational arena – what do I mean?” he asked. “In a conversation I was having earlier (with the Perquimans Weekly), only 30 percent of Blacks in Perquimans County are graduating grade proficient – that’s a serious issue. We can’t dismiss this issue. And the average is about the same on a national level.”
Riddick spoke about how the US prison population is higher than other more populous nations and how more African-Americans are incarcerated than ever.
“Nearly 50 percent of all people incarcerated in the United States look like me – nearly 50 percent,” he said.
Riddick said statistics skew the reality of crimes between communities that are separate but not equal in terms of law enforcement.
“Let’s accept this fact – there are a lot of crimes committed in the Black community,” Riddick said. “Let’s accept that fact. Let’s also accept the fact that there are also a lot of crimes committed in White communities. Let’s accept the fact that there are more police officers per capita in Black communities than there are in White communities. That means statistically that the chances of Black people getting arrested are much higher. It’s not that we commit more crimes when you look at it on a per capita basis, it’s just that there are more police officers, more resources.”
Speaking to Hertford Police Chief Dennis Brown who attended the rally, Riddick said, “You’re doing a great job, but we have to get more Black police officers in Hertford. The police department should be more reflective of the population. If the population in Hertford is 50 Black, then the police department should at least reflect that. Although we are only 13 percent of the United States’ population, we make up 50 percent of all people incarcerated. That is a problem – one that existed before George Floyd.”
Riddick said this issue is bigger than a police officer killing a Black man, but about the fundamental right to reform what’s broken.
“It’s much bigger than that, so we would do ourselves a disservice if we stopped the conversation at that,” he said. “We have to be and stand on the platforms of the founding principles of the United States. It is we the people, but we also have an obligation as we the people that if a government does not support the best interest of the people, we have the fundamental right to organize and lead rebellions against the government – this is the Constitution.”
Spurred by Civil Rights’ visionaries, school and societal integration opened the eyes of people who came to know a world different from their parents.
“What we’re seeing in Washington, California, New York and Chicago and in major cities is that young people are rebelling because they realize that they went to school with young Black men and they weren’t as bad as their parents told them,” Riddick said. “This is why I’m excited that this young man (White man) has his daughter out here. We need to see more of this – this is very important that we understand this.”
America’s promise that no one will be judged by the color of one’s skin should not be a dream deferred. Riddick challenged the status quo by saying America can be great if it people choose to be great, accept one another as equals.
“America will never be great if there are people in our nation who are not viewed as great; she can never be great,” Riddick said. “But America can be great if we the people organize, put our resources together such that those resources impact every single child in the United States – then America can boast to being great. But until America is willing to do that, she will never be great. Acceptance is very important.”
In commemoration of Juneteenth, a Black History Parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will start in front of the Perquimans’ County Courthouse with a few words by organizers. The parade will transverse South on Church, West on Market, South on Edenton Road, East on King, and end at the park on King and Hyde Park. During the parade, stops will be made at several notable locations.
At the parade’s conclusion, speakers will engage the group with dialogue and music.
“We are planning the event and will partner with local support agencies to ensure a successful, peaceful, and meaningful event,” Mayor Earnell Brown said.
Riddick said the world is watching – so embrace the chance for change.
“Until we are able to move out with that passion, that level of understanding – America will never be great,” he said. “Listen to this – America has a chance again to transform the understanding of the entire world. What do I mean? The world is watching us. They were protesting in Germany, Japan, China, Africa – protesting all across the world because of this. America is being watched. If America does not do what God has given us the permission to do in the very beginning, Genesis, if America restricts our ability to breathe, then the world will restrict America’s ability to function.”