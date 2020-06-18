Hello,
On behalf of the faculty and staff of John A. Holmes High School, it is my distinct honor to welcome everyone to this year’s commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.
This year has been one that will be remembered forever. Just six months ago if you had asked me if school would be closed to students, and everyone was remotely learning, I would have laughed at you.
Class of 2020 let this be a lesson to you to not believe that something can not happen. Anything is possible! We all know that change is inevitable, and we have had enough change in the last three months to last a lifetime.
How do ACES handle change? We remain positive, and make the most out of this situation that will better ourselves, the people around us, and the world.
Love, don’t hate! Put a smile on our face, and be kind to everyone. Embrace the change! Be the change! You have the opportunity to be the change agents of this world, right now, and create a new normal. Don’t let it slip away from you!
Place your mark upon this new normal, and make this world, just like you did for John A. Holmes High School, a better place!
I know without a doubt that you can create this new normal to be great, because just look at what you have done here in the last four years.
Your test scores helped the school meet growth two years in a row, and we were on our way to three-peting when the virus shut us down, which has not happened at this school since testing began.
This class has seven students that will graduate in July from The College of the Albemarle. Five graduated with AA degree and for the first time ever two with an AS degree.
Associate of Arts Degree: Mikayla Caroon, Logan Chapman, Ethan Hughson, Destiny Jennings, Diamond Jennings
Associates of Science Degree: Kailee Chappell, Brittany Coon
The Class of 2020 has an Eagle Scout from Troop 164, which is Tommy Vinson.
This class has taken the ACES athletic teams consistently deeper into the state playoffs than any other class, and helped win the Wells Fargo Cup two years in a row. This class was the first to begin the #worklocal classes through the partnership of COA/4 local businesses/John A. Holmes High School. Two members of the Class of 2020 from this program, Damarion Jackson and Adam Pippens successfully completed and signed on to work locally with Albemarle Boats this past week. Two members of the Class of 2020 have full scholarships to their universities, Kailee Chappell will attend Elizabeth City State University’s Honors College and Blake Meadows will attend NUCOR University in Alabama. The Class of 2020 has received a total scholarship dollars of $2,739,467.
This class has eight members who have chosen to serve and protect the citizens of the United States by joining the United States Military. This is a job that not just anyone can do! The sacrifices are many, and the praises are few. The following seniors from the Class of 2020 are planning on joining the military.
- Charleah Beasley — United States Air Force
- Josiah Carter — United States Marines scheduled for Boot Camp in October
- Noah Clayton — United States Marines scheduled for basic in October
- Brittney Coon- United States Navy reserves
- Bryant Pierce — United States Air Force scheduled for basic in August
- Arthur Schwarm — United States Army
- James Struck — United States Navy scheduled for basic Sept. 2nd
- Tony Tellez- United States Army- Who left on this past Wednesday, June 10, for Fort Jackson, South Carolina. We celebrated with Tony and his family on Friday, June 5, where we gave him a commencement ceremony so that he would not miss out.
Dr. Jackson and I are both veterans of the United States Navy and United States Air Force, respectively. We would like to offer to each of you the respect of a salute in honor of your decision to join. We would also like to invite any other veterans that would like to join us in a salute to these seniors to please do so. Also, Dr. Jackson will be pinning a lapel pin of the flag of the United States on each of you as you come across the stage to receive your diploma. God speed to each and every one of you!
So, Class of 2020 I am sure that I did not touch on everyone’s accomplishments, however you get the idea of how great you have made John A. Holmes High School during your tenure here. I challenge you today to go out into this world and be the change that it needs. Set the new normal with your high expectations! Never forget where you came from, and never allow yourself to fall victim to the old normal again. You are the Class of 2020, and “Once an ACE, always an ACE!” I love you Class of 2020!
Dr. Jackson, the students before you have met the requirements set forth by the State of NC and the Edenton Chowan Board of Education and therefore, I present them to you for graduation from John A. Holmes High School.