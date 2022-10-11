Columbia, North Carolina sits on the banks of the Scuppernong River and is surrounded by natural beauty and abundant assets, but none are as special as the town’s iconic centenarian, “Ms. Myrtle” Mitchell.

“Ms. Myrtle” as she is referred to by every passer-by stopping to wish her a nice day, has 103 years behind her and is the town’s oldest centenarian. A Queen of sorts. Ms. Myrtle spent her life with another nationally famous Columbia resident and town barber, Robert “Bobby” Mitchell, who passed away last year at 104 years old.

