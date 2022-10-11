Columbia, North Carolina sits on the banks of the Scuppernong River and is surrounded by natural beauty and abundant assets, but none are as special as the town’s iconic centenarian, “Ms. Myrtle” Mitchell.
“Ms. Myrtle” as she is referred to by every passer-by stopping to wish her a nice day, has 103 years behind her and is the town’s oldest centenarian. A Queen of sorts. Ms. Myrtle spent her life with another nationally famous Columbia resident and town barber, Robert “Bobby” Mitchell, who passed away last year at 104 years old.
“He was a wonderful person and a wonderful barber,” said Ms. Myrtle, adding, “We had a wonderful life together.”
Mitchell manned the space behind his barber’s chair on Main St. for 77 years, never charging more than $5.00 for a haircut. The barber also served as the Tyrell County Magistrate from 1980 until 2000. That’s where Ms. Myrtle played an important role.
“My husband was the Magistrate and I was his assistant. I organized him and filled out a lot of paperwork and helped keep him organized,” Ms. Myrtle said.
“I love Columbia. I love the river,’ Said Ms. Myrtle.
The centenarian has dedicated her life to public service in Tyrell County and the people that live there. She served as the secretary for the Tyrrell County Extension office for a number of years before going to Social Services, where she also worked for a number of years.
“I was making home visits to area homes. I went into the house and a man came out of the back room with a machette. That was the last time I made a home visit”, said MS. Myrtle. \
Soon after the home visit incident, Ms. Myrtle was transferred to the Health Department where she stayed for years.
The Mitchells met in 1937 thanks to Myrtle Davenports father, who presided over the matchmaking.
“I was seeing someone who I was going to marry, I was 16 at the time. My father did not approve. But he really liked Bob, and so did I. I was already seeing Bob at the time,” said Ms. Myrtle, adding, “I love my Bob.”
Ms. Myrtle attended Norfolk Business College before returning to Columbia to begin her career.
“I was Bobbie’s assistant. When he got a Magistrate call, I was his assistant.”
Ms. Myrtle’s plans for the future include continuing to dine out on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s with her care givers at the Hillbilly Cafe where there is a reserved table in the window.
On Tuesday evening she often enjoys dinner with her son Frederick, who was also a Magistrate, following in his father’s footsteps.
Ms. Myrtle’s longevity is the talk of the town. She is a star that shines brightly. While her talents throughout life have been many, she prides herself in the fact that she played the organ at Wesley United Memorial Church for decades. Currently, she only plays the organ she inherited some years ago at home.
“I don’t play as much as I used to, but I still play at home,” she said.
She and her husband of 81 years would have breakfast and hold court many mornings at the Short Stop before opening Mitchell’s Barber Shop each morning at 6:00 a.m.
Currently, Ms. Myrtle enjoys her days surrounded by friends and supporters. She attributes her long life to faith in God.
According to Fauth, “Ms. Myrtle and Mr. Bobby used to be on the road very early in the morning to sit and chat and eat breakfast with their friends for many years.”
“My long life is due to my faith in God, and the time spent and invested in the wonderful people of our community,” Ms. Myrtle said, before excusing herself to go listen to the band and watch the Scuppernong Festival Parade.