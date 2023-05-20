AULANDER – The Place of Possibilities will offer two programs this summer. The first program will be An A+ summer.
The second program will be an adventure with Laura and Sunny – Sunny Side Up.
Updated: May 20, 2023 @ 2:01 am
Place of Possibilities is offering the first program Monday – Thursday beginning Monday, June 26 and ending July 28. The Summer program will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 noon daily. It is open to K-6th grades.
There will be no fee for this program as it is a gift to the community for the children. However, spots are limited and pre-registration is required for the program. Students will not be accepted into the program without a pre-registration form and they will need to attend regularly in order to be in the program.
A morning snack will be provided each day. Each day will also consist of energizers, creative learning, activities, games and a guest speaker.
For more information, one will need to call and leave a detailed message.
The second program will be an equine program that will be led by Rev. Dr. Laura Early.
The Sunny Side Up program will be a Monday – Thursday program beginning Monday, July 17 and ending July 27 from 4 – 5:30 p.m.
This program will be open for ages 8 – 18 year olds. This is a two week program with week one focusing on service, trust, leadership and loyalty and week two will focus on awareness, direction, energy and steps.
A light snack will be provided along with printed materials and a video at the end of the program. This program will be $25 a week.
The student must attend both weeks in order to register. One can visit their Facebook page to register or call to receive more information.
The contact information for Place of Possibilities is 252-345-1144.
Their name on Facebook is Place of Possibilities All of God’s Children UMC.
About Place of Possibilities
In the summer of 1996, female preacher, Dr. Early answered the call to bring God’s presence and hope to the small town of Aulander which was ravaged by years of unemployment, crime in the streets, rampant drug addiction, low test scores and single or no-parent households. Her mission became clear with the renaming of the church to “All God’s Children.”
She began reaching out in love to the children of the community. An after school program was started and still continues to the present day. Children and youth programs have expanded to include children of all ages, including the “Older Children.”
