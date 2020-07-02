In ancient times, it was common to see murals on exterior and certainly interior walls of many public buildings, even busineses and homes. Moreover, the tradition carries on in modern times in cities big and small from Akron, Ohio to Wheeling, W.Va.
And Hertford is no different as a mural created by Oneal Pullie Jr., a retired art teacher, pays tribute to the Perquimans High School Class of 2020. Entitled “It’s a Wrap, the mural is located at Wards’ Shopping Plaza on US 17 in Hertford, 217 Ocean Highway. Landscaping was donated by Brown’s Landscaping along with plants by Planter’s Ridge. Mural’s coordination, graphic design, labor, installation and more were donated by Hertford Printing & Signs – Josh Wilson, Sarah Weeks & Scott Mathis. Textured wall wrap material donated by donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
Remember, Pirates’ Class of 2020 commencement is scheduled for July 31.