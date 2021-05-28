After 10 years, coming back to Elizabeth City made me feel like Alice in Wonderland. Most things were smaller than I remembered — I felt like a giant standing in my childhood bedroom, remembering it to be quite larger (and quite oranger). I felt even bigger standing outside of J.C. Sawyer Elementary, remembering how much that building used to intimidate me.
But one of the only things that remained untouched in my memory was that great big green and white building on the waterfront. Even at 20 years old, I still feel like I did when I was 8, running up the steps to the Museum of the Albemarle and staring up at the 105-foot-tall building.
The museum was a magical landscape to grow up in. Exposure to art, history and people at such a young age developed within me an appreciation for the power of storytelling. It was a place I acted like I hated as a child, but secretly loved running around.
Growing up around the objects of eras come and gone, I’ve always wondered what are the things about us that future generations will find intriguing enough to showcase. I’d like to think that they will preserve classically historic artifacts, but funnily enough my piece de resistance at the museum was the Comstock’s Confectionary lunch counter with the ice cream cone dispenser in the “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle” exhibit.
Something as trivial as an ice cream cone box from 50 years ago is the thing that inspired an undying curiosity of the past within an 8-year-old me. The thought of a child 50 years from now, entranced by any old fast-food soda machine behind a velvet rope is a nice thought, however funny it is to us now.
As a “grown-up,” of course I see now the importance of things like the pottery and letters in the museum, but it was that silly ice cream box that kept me going back all those years. Once I got into the museum I found so many other fascinating things to stare at and study.
I think that’s why the museum still looks so huge to me even now — because it still contains so many things to be discovered. That’s one of the funny things in life: the persistence of curiosity; it can twist your perception, feed your spirit and push you to pursue things that you never considered pursuing.
As students wrap up the school year, maybe step into the museum and let them experience it through their own eyes — maybe even try to experience it through their eyes too.