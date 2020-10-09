Museum of the Albemarle last week recognized local community workers with its annual reading of Dr. Seuss’ book, “Horton Hears A Who!”
More than 30 people took part in the virtual event by reading a page of Seuss’ classic. Participants included an emergency manager, police sergeant, firefighter, nurse, school teacher, grocery store worker, restauranteur and community mask and PPE makers.
“Just as Horton makes it his mission to protect the little people of Whoville, many individuals made it their mission and continue to protect the community during the coronavirus pandemic,” the museum said in a press release.
The museum said those chosen to read from the book included those who provide services ranging from “educating, providing health care, protecting the community, answering the call for PPP equipment, and feeding the community to keeping food on the shelves, sharing words kindness and encouragement to keep people healthy mentally, and keeping everything running smoothly in a time of need.”
A video of community residents’ reading of “Horton Hears a Who” can be viewed at Museum of the Albemarle’s YouTube Account and Facebook page. A link to the video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7RUHy46cXQ&feature=youtu.be
Those participating in the community reading included: Barbara Snowden of Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle; Ivan Seymour, an environmental services technician at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center; Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders; River Road Middle School Principal Adrian Fonville; Pasquotank Department of Social Services Director Kathy Ford; Nikki Owens and Carolyn Jennings, both quilters and supporters of community mask and Tyvek PPP suits; Camille Craft, Elle Lynn Boutique owner and supporter of community hand sanitizer efforts; Camden County Librarian Rachel Bryant; Northside Elementary School teacher Caroline Jennings; Leonora Vactor, a registered nurse at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center; Mid-Atlantic Christian University President John W. Maurice Jr.; and Adrianne Meads, a physical therapist assistant at Coastal Rehab Physical Therapy-Sports-Spine.
Others participating included Keith Storf, a volunteer firefighter with the Crawford Fire Department; Karen Mathews, volunteer coordinator at SAMC; Lauren Mallory, permanency planning supervisor for Pasquotank DSS; A.B. Flanagan of the NC Baptist on Mission, Region 1, Blue Hat Feeding Team; Brian Stallings, owner of Stallings & Stallings Farms; Jamie Carroll, vice president of patient care services at SAMC; Holly Cartwright, customer service manager at Weeksville Food Lion; Currituck County Manager Ben Stikeleather; and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Edmonds.
Also participating were Nick Scolaro, a deputy with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office; Dawn Jennings Munden, a pharmacist with Todd’s Pharmacy, Inc.; Abel Sutton, area director of business development for Community Home Care and Hospice; Lisa Wilkins, a third-grade teacher at T. S. Cooper Elementary; Brian Gray, communications and volunteer manger for Food Bank of the Albemarle; Tammy Rinehart, director of child nutrition for ECPPS; Andy Montero, owner/chef at Montero’s Restaurant; Sgt. Lamar Battle of the Elizabeth City Police Department; and Wayne Mathews, facilities manager at Museum of the Albemarle.