My America: Journey to Greatness

In 1776, America’s Founding Fathers gathered in Philadelphia to draft the Declaration of Independence. Founded America is on Christian principles and no other.
The cardinal and moral truths are as follows: All men are created equal, that their creator endows them with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.
That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.
The following quotes represent how America came from nothing to the greatest nation on earth in 350 years, by living by and governed by Christian principles. Many more testimonies could be offered to support our Christian heritage from nothing to greatness.
William McKinley, 25th President of The United States, said: “There is no currency in this world that passes at such a premium anywhere as good Christian character. The time has gone by when the young man or the young woman in the United States has to apologize for being a follower of Christ. No cause, but one could have brought together so many people, and that is the cause of our Master.”
President Woodrow Wilson, 28th President of The United States, said: “The Bible is the one supreme source of revelation of the meaning of life. The nature of God and spiritual nature and needs of men – America was born a Christian nation. It was born to exemplify devotion to the elements of righteousness which are derived from the revelations of Holy Scriptures.”
Herbert Hoover, 31st President of The United States, said: “The whole inspiration of our civilization springs from the teachings of Christ and the lessons of the Prophets. Reading the Bible for these fundamentals is a necessity of American life.”
Harry S. Truman, 33rd President of The United States, said, “The basis of this nation’s laws was given to Moses on the mount. The fundamental premise of our Bill of Rights comes to the teachings we get from Exodus and Saint Matthew, from Isaiah and Saint Paul.”
If we don’t have a proper fundamental background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government, which does not believe in the rights for anybody except the state!
Founding Father James Madison was responsible for our three-part government. He was inspired by Isaiah 33: 22. The Lord is our Judge (Judicial Branch) The Lord is our Law Giver (Legislative Branch) The Lord is our King (Executive Branch) He will save us.
In 1802, Judge Nathaniel Freeman charged Massachusetts Grand Juries as follows: “The laws of the Christian System, as embraced by the Bible, must be respected as of high authority in all our courts. It cannot be thought improper for the officers of such a government to acknowledge their obligation to be governed by its rule. Our government originates in the voluntary compact of a people, who in that very instrument, profess the Christian Religion.”
These testimonies do not scratch the surface, of the many that have been recorded documenting the spirit and personality of America.
The following comments are just two examples of how others saw us. Pope Pius XII said: “The American people have a great genius for splendid and unselfish actions. Into the hands of America, God has placed the destinies of afflicted humankind.”
Carlos Romulo, a Philippine General renowned for his heroic activities during WWII, issued the following charge to Americans: “Never forget Americans that yours is a spiritual country. Yes, I know you’re a practical people. Like others, I’ve marveled at your factories, your skyscrapers, and your arsenals. Still, underlying everything else is the fact that America began as a God-loving, God-fearing, God worshiping people.”
As a baby boomer and senior citizen, daily, I question what has happened to the America that I grew up in and identified in the above remarks. My answer is found in the following Scripture.
I bring your attention to 2 Timothy 3: 1-4: This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy. Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good. Traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures, more than lovers of God.
Today, my America is not the God-fearing nation that grew to greatness by following the Christian heritage of our forefathers. America has turned its back on God, in doing so has become a nation of every ungodly definition, and more, as identified in 2 Timothy 3: 1-4.
America is on the way of becoming a primitive society with its ultimate extinction. If America is to survive, we must get on our knees and pray and return to the Christian principles that made us great. Christians and Christian leaders must be publicly bold, witness, and live by example.
May God bless and restore America.