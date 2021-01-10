God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. 2Therefore we will not fear, Even though the earth be removed, And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; 3 Though its waters roar and be troubled, Though the mountains shake with its swelling. Selah
In our text for today, we are reminded of a very powerful principle pertaining to God’s protection over his people.
The text for today uses very disturbing images that remind us of a world that’s falling apart. Truthfully speaking, we are living in the midst of some very disturbing images even in this day and time. Images that also portray a world that is falling apart.
To date there have been 1.9 million deaths worldwide due to a pandemic that is showing no signs of slowing down.
We have experienced violence in our government because of overwhelming division, racial injustices throughout the world, and this is just to name a few.
The word that stands out in today’s text, is the word Selah. Selah means to pause, reflect or ponder. In this context the word is teaching us that even though we appear to be in the midst of chaos, take time out to reflect: Have you ever been in a troubling situation before? Faced a problem that you didn’t have the power to change?
The point here is simply this: We have all been in troubling or chaotic situations before and the reason we are still standing is because God is faithful.
Listen closely as I state this fact - There is absolutely nothing too hard for our God. As the days progress, no matter what it looks like, take the time to Selah! Take the time to remind yourself that God has everything under control.
There is power and victory in the name of Jesus and always remember, He did not bring us through all that we have been through for nothing.
Put your trust in God, and he will see us through.
