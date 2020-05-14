Mystery solved: DOT did it!

Last week, Chowan Herald reported about how a “mystery repairman” may have fixed the historic marker by Kellogg’s Hardware on West Queen.
Subsequently, the newspaper knows that while handy people abound in Edenton, it didn’t take a group of teenage kids and their dog Scooby Doo to get to the bottom of this mystery.
The marker pays tribute to Weapemeoc, the principal town of the Weapemoc Indians visited by Ralph Lane and his colonists in 1585-86 near Edenton, a town rich in history.
Town Councilman Roger Coleman noticed that the historic marker needed work because it was leaning a bit. Town Hall and others notables were contacted. Nothing happened at first though Coleman’s efforts and Edenton State Historic Sites Manager Bob Hopkins among others got the ball rolling pretty quickly.
Then all of a sudden, the sign was fixed, so what happened?
Published May 7, the “Mystery repairman fixes Edenton historic marker” story made sense because the locals are known for their hospitality and pride in the town’s appearance, so anybody could’ve repaired the sign.
Another mystery repairman theory that seemed plausible was that because the town’s formidable past reaches back to pre-Colonial times, maybe so did Mr. Fix-it.
After all, once upon a time, an effigy of a buzzard hung from the limbs high in the tall magnolia tree at St. Paul’s cemetery. Interestingly, the effigy hung over the remains of Gov. Eden, namesake of our town and known acquaintance Blackbeard, the notorious pirate whose ship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, decorates bottom of the Pamlico Sound by Ocracoke.
The Weapemeoc Indians, also known as the Yeopim Indians, were a branch of Algonquian-speaking peoples living in sprawling villages along the northern rim of the Albemarle Sound when the Roanoke Island colonists arrived in the 1580s, according to Ncpedia. The subtribes of the Weapemeoc included the Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Poteskeet.
Severe outbreaks of epidemic diseases during the seventeenth century seem to have devastated the Weapemeocs, who are believed to have had 700 to 800 warriors in 1586, roughly the same in 1600, and only 200 by 1700. One of the Weapemeoc settlements to survive was within modern-day Perquimans County, the name of which was reportedly derived from the name of the Indians who lived there.
So perhaps it was conceivable that a ghost Weapemeoc, maybe one with penchant for sign repairs, fixed the sign because tales of Native Americans, pirates and Lord Proprietors are par for the course for Edenton
The mystery repairman theories seemed plausible – that was until a phone call, some Scooby snacks and a little bit of detective work revealed that the state Department of Transportation had repaired the historical marker.
Ansley Herring-Wegner, administrator for North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program, called the Chowan Herald on Monday to fill in the details and pull away the mask from the amusement park owner, who always declared that he would have gotten away with it except for those meddling kids.
But seriously, as long as markers have been placed along the roadsides, Wegner said, they have been hit by vehicles and machinery and subsequently many have gone missing. Often the markers are picked up by well-meaning citizens who just do not know who to contact, so the displaced markers sit around and are often forgotten.
When Wegner first learned that the Weapemeoc marker was leaning on March 23, she emailed her colleague at DOT, Division 1 Traffic Services.
“It was leaning badly enough that if it were to fall over, it could have broken or been stolen,” she said. “At some point thereafter Jill Sanderlin (DOT) straightened the marker. That is how the marker program should work — it’s business as usual. We depend on the public to let us know when a marker is broken or in disrepair — and that is why we’ve been working on the sticker project detailed in the press release. Citizens’ involvement is critical to the marker program.”
After 14 markers were reported missing during the spring and summer of 2019, Wegner said, the Historical Marker Program ordered a few thousand weatherproof stickers that say “Property of the State of North Carolina. For assistance please call 919-814-6620 www.ncmarkers.com” with the goal of having them placed on all of the markers around the state. The stickers were delivered at the end of October.
When Bill Pruehsner, who volunteered for nine counties in the western part of the state, sent in a photo of himself on a ladder putting a sticker on a marker shortly after receiving his sticker packet, Wegner shared the picture on the marker Facebook page to garner interest in the project.
The “sticker selfies” have become popular, with most volunteers sending them in either while the project is in progress or at the completion as part of their reports. The project has raised the level of interest in and support for the marker program.
Wegner is sure that there are at least 85 citizens around the state are always going to be on the lookout for historical markers when they are on the roads.
“The more eyes that are out there, the better,” she says, “I don’t get out of the office that much.”
The Highway Historical Marker Program is funded by DOT but is managed through my by the North Carolina Office of Archives & History, which is part of the Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources.
As the administrator of the Highway Historical Marker Program, Wegner said it is her job to keep the marker program running — even though money has been tight during the past budget cycle.
“Because of the budget problems, the program is not able to order repairs or replacements right now,” Herring-Wegner said. “But a fix like straightening a marker is well within our scope and it saves the potential for the greater loss of a broken or stolen marker.”