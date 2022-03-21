The state auditor’s office found that a former accounting technician in the town of Spring Lake misappropriated more than $430,000 in taxpayer funds for personal use and has referred its report to the FBI and State Bureau of Investigation for a possible criminal investigation.
In the scathing report released Thursday, State Auditor Beth Wood’s team found a number of troubling financial issues, including:
More than $36,000 in cash missing from the Revenue Department and the Recreation Department daily deposits.
Questionable credit card purchases from town employees using nearly $103,000 in town funds.
Overpayment of the former economic development director by nearly $10,000.
The report doesn’t name the technician, but records show that Gay Tucker served in the role during the years examined by auditors. In that role, Tucker was responsible for processing invoices for payment, issuing checks, and completing bank reconciliations. The audit indicates poor supervision is to blame: the report states that the former finance director did not ensure that Tucker was reconciling bank statements and “the Town Board of Aldermen neither received nor requested financial information on a consistent basis that would have revealed financial issues such as the misuse of Town funds.”
After serving as accounting technician for Spring Lake from July 2014 to March 2020, Tucker served as interim finance director before moving back into the technician role before her termination in July 2021.
The state examiners found that Tucker wrote 72 checks between 2018 and 2021 deposited into her local bank accounts and to Heritage Place Senior Living to pay her husband’s residency bills.
Town officials admitted to auditors they didn’t do an adequate job of supervising Tucker’s work with the town, and examiners recommended in the audit that the town consider legal action against the former accounting technician.
Auditors also found that in 2019 and 2020 town employees used town credit cards to make 602 purchases totaling $102,877 that lacked either an itemized receipt or adequate documentation to support a valid town purpose. That represented 45% of all credit card purchases during that two-year period. That continued a trend in Spring Lake as a 2016 state auditor’s report found similar questionable expenses.
“If the Town had followed the recommendations from the 2016 report, developed a detailed corrective action plan, including an estimated date for implementation and who was responsible for the corrective action, and ensured the plan was put in place and followed by Town employees, the issues found in this investigation, especially those that are repeated from the 2016 investigation, may not have occurred,” the audit released Thursday notes.
Spring Lake is a town of about 12,000 people that borders Fort Bragg and Fayetteville in Cumberland County.