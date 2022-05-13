For years I drove by the historical marker in Hertford County touting Ahoskie as the home of North Carolina’s first Corn Club.
In 1909, in cooperation with the USDA, North Carolina State University began the organization of corn clubs to serve as outlets for farm demonstration work, promote cost and yield record keeping and to translate lessons learned in school classrooms to real life applications on the farm. These corn clubs are largely the basis for 4-H clubs we know today.
In the early days North Carolina Corn Clubs, also known as School Boys’ Farm Life Clubs, operated by each boy working an acre of land and using the latest and greatest research based methods to increase their corn yields.
With great success in increasing corn yields the youth influenced farming practices throughout North Carolina and other southern states. The club members earned money for school supplies from crop sales. Later demand from farmers for seed corn from these corn club plots increased their earnings. From corn, these agricultural clubs expanded to include tomatoes, calves, poultry, eggs and pigs.
Many of us recently enjoyed county 4-H Livestock Shows, an excellent example of how this legacy continues.
Eventually girls clubs were added to the mix, focusing on subjects more “suitable” for girls. Tomato production and tomato canning clubs were one component. In 1911 the first tomato club for girls in North Carolina was formed. The girls clubs demonstrated projects in home economics and later became Home Demonstration clubs.
As new home innovations were introduced to housewives, cooperative extension publications were produced to guide and explain these inventions. I have seen Cooperative Extension publications on using an automatic clothes washing machine, calibrating a pressure cooker, loading an automatic dishwasher, and microwave cooking.
One of my favorite publications provides guidance to housewives on how to dress and have stimulating conversation with your husband when he arrives at home from work (everyone should read this one for a good chuckle).
Many of us remember participating in 4-H activities in our youth. Cooking the ideal muffin, designing a table place setting, making a four gored skirt. Raising the ideal market chicken, hog, lamb or steer had us winning ribbons and glory at the county fair.
Cooperative Extension has followed many changes in our society since then. 4-Hers now participate in robotics, videography and other science technology engineering and mathematics projects.
But many things remain the same. Modern day agricultural Cooperative Extension works with large farmers and advanced technology to grow field crops to sustain the earth’s growing population. We also work with small, beginning and limited resource farmers to profitably grow and market fresh nutritious local produce and manage sustainable small agricultural businesses.
My position as an Area Small Farms Specialized Extension Agent for counties in northeast North Carolina provides opportunities for farmers, both experienced and new, to explore niche market opportunities such as high tunnel vegetable and cut flower production, small-scale and specialty (i.e. grass-fed, certified humane, etc.) livestock production. Even nontraditional crops such as mushroom production can be explored.
Cooperative Extension still provides programs and information for farmers, youth and our community. Contact information for all the agents and staff at the Martin County Extension office can be found on our website https://martin.ces.ncsu.edu/ or by calling the office 252-789-4370. If you are looking for small farms information you can also e-mail me, Cyndi Knudson, at ceknudso@ncsu.edu or call 336-908-9820.