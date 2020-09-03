NAACP Admonishes PQ BOE

Editor’s Note: Letter from the Perquimans’ chapter of the NAACP was submitted not only to the county Board of Education, but to the Perquimans Weekly for publication.
Greetings Perquimans County School Board,
We, the concerned citizens of Perquimans County admonish the Board to review your current hiring practices to ensure equity when appointing principals for the school system.
For the last few years, the Board has failed in retaining and hiring African American principals, which demonstrates a disproportion of diversity in the school division’s leadership team.
There seems to be some underlying factors why highly qualified African Americans are not hired to lead our culturally diverse schools. Thus, the relevant question is, why this is a continuous practice in our school district.
The surrounding counties have African American school leaders: yet this county fails to add diversity and misrepresents our school population of students and staff from all ethnicities.
Currently, there are four individuals serving as principals and zero percent are African Americans or of other cultures. This is alarming and appears to suggest some bias to African Americans applicants who have demonstrated their leadership skills in our school system and other districts.
According to research from article entitled African Americans and school leadership: An introduction. Educational Administration Quarterly, “Schools in a racially diverse society will require leaders and models of leadership that will address the racial, cultural, and ethnic makeup of the school community” (Brown, 2005 p. 5).
Diversity in educational leadership is therefore paramount as our communities, schools, and the landscape of America continue to diversify and a greater need is placed on schools to close the achievement gaps.
Additionally, culturally competent principals can also make a unique impact on the teacher/student relationship to change the dismal narrative of poor student achievement. Given the many claims regarding the importance of leadership, it is vital that we focus on the skills, dispositions, and instructional focus for leaders and hire principals who represent our different cultures.
We are aware that these hiring practices are not aligned with the purpose of schools and the influence on society.
We are positive that there are African American individuals who are highly qualified and capable of serving as principals who can impact student achievement and improve teacher efficacy.
We can no longer afford to overlook candidates who have proven records that they can effect change and make a difference in the lives of students, teachers, parents and the community, which we serve.
The community has elected you to serve as conduits in making sure that the right people are hired to create an educated citizenry that is globally competitive in a diverse society.
For years, the norm has been hiring individuals based on relationships, friendships, and promises. However, this disenfranchises our students the right to have effective leaders. Let me reiterate, presently, zero percent of the principals in Perquimans County are African American, and the unanswered question is WHY.
This cannot continue to be the Board’s standard. We urge you to interview and hire highly qualified candidates for principalships, which includes African Americans, to lead in this school district. It is your responsibility to set aside biases and put the right person at the helm whose qualifications will positively improve teaching and learning.
Sincerely,
Frederick Yates,
President of the Perquimans County chapter of the NAACP.