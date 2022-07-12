TODAY
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “Let’s Go to the Beach,” for kids ages 1-2 at 10 a.m.
School board filing
Filing for three seats on the Camden Board of Education continues at the Camden Board of Elections office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through noon on July 29.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
THURSDAY
Fair housing workshop
The city of Elizabeth City will host a Fair Housing and Tenants Know Your Rights workshop at the Hugh Cale Resource Center at 524 S. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host free computer classes on mousing and keyboarding Thursday and Excel 2 on Friday. Both classes are at 4 p.m.
Kitchen Science
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host Kitchen Science Camps for youth ages 11 and up from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Thursday, July 28. The first camp will focus on bread making. Campers will learn to make simple Italian bread which can be turned into a pizza. The second camp will focus on candy-making. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kitchen-science-camp-ages-11-and-up-tickets-349657203107/.
FRIDAY
Food pantry
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
SATURDAY
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.
TUESDAY
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on the theme “Octopus in the Sea” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A program “Inky Octopus” July 20 for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, July 20. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Alive After 5
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Alive After 5, a new event, at 2 Souls Wine Bar, Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
History for Lunch
Author and Museum of the Albemarle contributing researcher Paul Vincent will discuss his new book, “Maritime Elizabeth City,” due out this summer, about Elizabeth City’s past history as a river port during the museum’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, July 20, at noon. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive link to attend lecture virtually.
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lunch Bunch program at Big Boss Burrito Wednesday, July 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host free computer classes on Excel 1 Monday, July 18; one-on-one computer help Tuesday, July 19; mousing and keyboarding Wednesday, July 20; email on Thursday, July 21; and Word 1 on Friday, July 22. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Summer Fun Day
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day on lighthouses on the North Carolina coastline Thursday, July 21, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Belvidere Thursday, July 21, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Composting workshop
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a composting workshop on ways to keep yard waste and kitchen scraps out of the landfill Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at https://composting1.eventbrite.com.
Teen Tech Club
The Teen Tech Club will meet at the Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies at 1314 W. Ehringhaus Street to discuss drone racing July 23 at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church July 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host free computer classes on Excel 2 Monday, July 25; PowerPoint on Tuesday, July 26; email Wednesday, July 27; one-on-one computer help Thursday, July 28; and Word 2 on Friday, July 29. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program July 26 on the theme “Ahoy, Me Hearties” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A program “Pirates Ahoy” July 27 for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at South Mills Ruritan Club July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck County governmental complex July 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Shawboro Ruritan Club July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.