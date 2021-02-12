Local NAACP leaders are seeking federal grant funding for a mobile vaccine clinic that can take the COVID-19 vaccine to locations across Pasquotank and neighboring counties.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a vice president of the N.C. Conference of the NAACP, mentioned the initiative while he was at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Faith and Victory Christian Center on Horseshoe Road in northern Pasquotank Thursday morning.
Rivers received the vaccine himself at the clinic, as did Michael Harrell, who is vice president of the NAACP’s Pasquotank Branch.
“Leaders need to be at the forefront,” Rivers said, explaining why he believes it was important for him to get vaccinated.
The NACCP statewide is encouraging local leaders of the organization to get vaccinated in order to encourage African-Americans and members of other minority groups to receive the vaccination.
According to state data, Blacks make up only 13.99% of the little more than 1 million North Carolinians who had received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday.
Albemarle Regional Health Services, the regional health department, does not currently have demographic information about those in the region who’ve been vaccinated. But state data show African Americans receiving at least one dose of the vaccine in significant numbers in only two of ARHS’ eight counties: Bertie, where Blacks made up 47.6% of vaccinations as of Wednesday; and Hertford County, where they made up 45.2% of vaccinations.
It wasn’t clear how many whites were receiving the vaccine in the two counties; both contain large numbers of persons whose race was “suppressed” for data collection purposes, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Whites do make up a large share of those vaccinated in the ARHS’ six other counties, according to the DHHS website. As of Wednesday, whites made up 91% of those receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Currituck; 81% of those receiving one dose in Camden; 81.8% receiving a dose in Perquimans; 77.7% in Chowan; and 66% in both Gates and Pasquotank counties. In Gates and Pasquotank, the race of at least 29% of those receiving one dose of the vaccine was suppressed.
Some skepticism about the vaccine persists in minority communities, Rivers said.
Rivers said the NAACP is also looking to partner with local governments or other organizations to seek grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support a mobile clinic.
He said something he has seen in voting applies to the vaccine. There are people who will vote no matter what, he said, but others who may not vote unless someone offers to provide them a ride to the polls.
Some people also will get vaccinated no matter what, but others will not take the vaccine unless the vaccine comes to them, he said.
Gloria Brown, a pastor at Faith and Victory Christian Center and the wife of Larry Brown, who is the church’s senior pastor, said the church had six volunteers helping out at Thursday’s clinic.
Brown said the church set a goal for the clinic of 120-150 vaccinations during the two-hour period.
“We have met that goal,” she said.