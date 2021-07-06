The board of advisers of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation recently awarded $18,100 in grants to eight nonprofit groups that provide services for both adults and children in the region.
The foundation made the following grants from its community grantmaking fund and the Judge Thomas Watts Memorial Endowment:
• $3,000 to Albemarle Area United Way for its Community Care Collaborative
• $3,000 to Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition for its Meals on Wheels program
• $2,000 to Albemarle Hopeline for its “Violence-Free Futures: Prevention Education” program
• $2,000 to the Girl Scouts Council of the Colonial Coast for its “Building Leaders for Tomorrow” program
• $1,600 to Historic Hertford, Inc. for its disability access project
• $3,000 to Kids First, Inc. for its evidence-based child abuse treatment and prevention services
• $3,000 to the Perquimans County Schools Education Foundation to help provide wireless access for isolated/quarantined students
• $500 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for the Star Pupils program in Gates County.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” Rodney Walton, board president said.
He also thanked the community for its continued support of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation’s unrestricted fund.
“We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community,” he said.