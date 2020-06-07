Weather Alert

...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON...GATES...CURRITUCK...NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHERN CAMDEN...NORTHERN HERTFORD...SOUTHERN ISLE OF WIGHT...AND SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES...THE CITY OF NORFOLK...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE CITY OF FRANKLIN...THE CITY OF PORTSMOUTH...THE CITY OF SUFFOLK AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... AT 114 AM EDT, THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BACK BAY TO NEAR NEWSOMS. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... VIRGINIA BEACH, CURRITUCK, FRANKLIN, MURFREESBORO, WINDSOR, COURTLAND, BOYKINS, GATESVILLE, OCEAN VIEW, VIRGINIA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, REGENT UNIVERSITY, GREAT BRIDGE, SOUTH MILLS, DEEP CREEK, DOWNTOWN PORTSMOUTH, CHURCHLAND, NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY, SUNBURY, KEMPSVILLE AND OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING.