Naval armory

 Carolina Journal

The U.S. Naval Armory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is slated for demolition in the campus’ 2019 Master Plan. The plan was developed in 2015-16 to align with the university’s strategic priorities, but was on a shelf during the pandemic. The armory building is slated to be razed to make way for meeting space in the new Institute for Convergent Science.

Alumni of UNC’s Naval ROTC program, however, say “not on our watch.” They’ve launched a letter-writing campaign to save the 1943 building. Nearly 100 letters have already made it to UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz‘s desk.