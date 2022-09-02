The U.S. Naval Armory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is slated for demolition in the campus’ 2019 Master Plan. The plan was developed in 2015-16 to align with the university’s strategic priorities, but was on a shelf during the pandemic. The armory building is slated to be razed to make way for meeting space in the new Institute for Convergent Science.
Alumni of UNC’s Naval ROTC program, however, say “not on our watch.” They’ve launched a letter-writing campaign to save the 1943 building. Nearly 100 letters have already made it to UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz‘s desk.
The 18,519-square-foot Naval Armory, along with many buildings on the campus, were built by the United States Navy during World War II.
In comments from the UNC’s media relations office, the 2019 Master Plan was developed in 2015-16 with input from stakeholders, including the prior staff from the NROTC program.
“While the University strives to preserve the character of its historic campus, it must balance those aspects with the evolving needs of current and future students,” wrote UNC spokesperson, Pace Sagester, in a statement.
echoing the message sent to alarmed alumni. “The Naval Armory site and adjacent parking lot will be redeveloped to house the Institute for Convergent Science. The new building will bring together medicine, engineering, physical and life sciences and foster interdisciplinary collaboration in world-class research.”