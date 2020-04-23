Navigating Uncertain Times

We are all currently in the same boat.
We are facing uncertain days, and turbulent waters. I am convinced that better days are ahead.
Why, because we serve a risen Savior.
He lives, and thus we have assurance that God is working all things out for our good if we are called according to His purpose (Romans 8:28).
Every generation has faced uncertain times, and as long as time continues uncertain times will arise.
So, if uncertainty is a part of life, what do we do? Is there any certainty on which we can rest? The answer is, yes.
Paul went through great seasons of uncertainty, and Paul knew his son in the faith, Timothy, would also; thus, Paul wrote Timothy a couple of letters to encourage him through the dark times of life.
For those who are saved by Christ Jesus’ atoning work, Paul’s words ring with the same truth as they did for young timothy.
8 Remember Jesus Christ, raised from the dead, descended from David.
This is my gospel, 9 for which I am suffering even to the point of being chained like a criminal. But God’s word is not chained.
10 Therefore I endure everything for the sake of the elect, that they too may obtain the salvation that is in Christ Jesus, with eternal glory.
11 Here is a trustworthy saying: If we died with him, we will also live with him; 12 if we endure, we will also reign with him. If we disown him, he will also disown us; 13 if we are faithless, he remains faithful, for he cannot disown himself. 2 Timothy 2:8-13 (NIV)
First, we must Remember Jesus’ Resurrection when navigating hard times. Paul knows uncertain times, and Paul understands Timothy, too, will suffer uncertain days.
Paul reminds Timothy: consider the resurrection of Jesus—remember in His suffering He became victorious over death, hell, and the grave. No matter how bad your suffering, Timothy, you too will overcome; why, because Christ first overcame the world (John 16:33).
Timothy, this is my gospel—my good news. In fact, this good news is so good, I’m willing to be chained like a criminal so others can know its life changing power. Paul spent the greatest part of his ministry in chains of some sort, but this hardship did not detour Paul—Paul continued to preach the good news.
In fact, one of the ways Paul navigated uncertain times was by remembering Jesus’ resurrection power. Today, you and I can still navigate the uncertain seasons this same way, by remembering Christ’s resurrection.
Second, we must remember the infallibility of God’s Word when navigating uncertain days. Often God allows difficulties in our life so the power of the gospel can shine through our circumstances.
When we choose to grumble and complain, we have missed the opportunity for the power of the gospel to shine through.
When we are in pain if we allow the joy of the Lord to shine through our pain, uncertainty, and hardship, then the same powerful gospel that saved us has the ability to transform others.
Remember in John 9, Jesus was asked, who sinned that this man might be born blind, the man or the man’s parents? Recall Jesus’ reply—no one sinned, this man has suffered so that God’s glory can be manifest in the world through his life.
The Word made flesh healed the man, and the man testified to the power of God. Others’ lives were changed because this man was transformed by the Word made flesh.
If you have been transformed by God’s Word, then do not get weighed down by the uncertain season of life, rather, with endurance, stand confidently on the infallibility of God’s Word and allow His power to work through your difficult seasons.
Finally, when navigating uncertain times, remember that God keeps all who remain in Christ. Paul’s statement remains a trustworthy saying, still today.
If we die in Christ, we will live in Christ. Better days are always ahead for the believer. If we endure, we will also reign with Christ.
I’m reminded of Paul’s shipwreck in Acts 27. Paul told the sailors, take heart, an angel came and assured me that only the ship will be lost, all lives will be saved.
Later, some of the sailors attempted to get away in a lifeboat, but Paul told one of the guards, unless these men stay with the ship, they cannot be saved. Many times, in life, the seas will be turbulent, and we will be tempted to try and find a quicker way to safety, but often God desires that we learn something in the mist of our turbulent times.
While we are going through the storms, remember this truth: God keeps all who remain in Christ. Do not walk away from your covering in times of storms, you need God in times of storms, just as much as you need God in times of clear sailing. God keeps all who remain in Christ—no matter what, He is always faithful to you.
So, in closing, when navigating uncertain times, remember Christ’s resurrection; remember the infallibility of God’s Word; and remember, God keeps all who remain in Christ.
A life that is lived in Christ’s salvation always arrives in safety, and glorifies The Father so others can see His goodness, even in the most uncertain times.