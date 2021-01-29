Petty Officer 2nd Class Dante Durant is reminding high school students that the U.S. Navy is still an option for their post-graduation plans, even in the age of COVID-19.
“We are here,” said Durant, who is the new leader of Navy Recruiting Station Elizabeth City.
He and his fellow recruiters, petty officers Kenyatta Pelzer and Gary Richard, have adjusted to limitations imposed by the pandemic by seeking alternative ways to meet with young people.
“COVID has been a challenge for us, by not being able to effectively do what we do because we can’t get into the schools,” Durant said.
Durant’s office includes several high schools in a recruiting zone that stretches from Gates County to the Outer Banks and south to Tyrrell County.
Under normal circumstances, his staff visits a different school each week. At the schools, they set up recruit displays in the school cafeteria to meet and answer students’ questions.
That has changed since the pandemic began in March. Schools have modified their schedules for classroom instruction, to include all student instruction conducted remotely and online. Other schools offer a hybrid option, whereas students whose parents wish to send them to school attend class in person. The remaining students stay home and continue their classes remotely.
Populated metropolitan areas, such as the Tidewater area of Virginia, provide recruiters plenty of opportunities to meet with perspective recruits. The situation is different in rural northeastern North Carolina, however, where many counties have just one high school.
Couple that with the pandemic and no students in school, or a good number of them learning at home, it’s easy to see why Durant’s staff has turned to new methods to reach out to young people.
“We’ve been resorting to virtual presentations,” Durant said.
Also, each of his staff has his own Instagram account available for students to contact them and ask questions. Pelzer also is on Facebook, where he can answer questions and provides information.
One of his posts from December notifies interested students about how they can take the ASVAB online. The ASVAB, or Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, is an exam recruiters use to help determine which military specialties, or jobs, are best for a recruit.
There are still steps that perspective recruits must perform in person, such as an interview and a test.
“They do sit down and take a practice test during the interview,” Durant said.
Other in-person steps include completing the necessary paperwork and providing essential documents. Also, if the recruit is under age 18, their parents or legal guardian must sign some paperwork.
Durant’s staff also arranges for the recruit to visit the Military Entrance Processing Station, otherwise known as MEPS, at Fort Lee, which is north of Petersburg, Virginia. MEPS represents a key step toward completion of the recruiting process before the recruit leaves for basic training.
Navy basic training is conducted at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, in North Chicago, Illinois. All recruits must successfully undergo a 14-day quarantine before being allowed to advance to the training phase of basic training, Durant said. Those who test positive for the virus must remain isolated until they are confirmed as negative.
According to Durant, for his office to safely accommodate in-person visits, guests are required to wear facemasks, have their temperature read and use hand sanitizer.
Durant is originally from Wilmington and he holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Prior to enlisting in the Navy, he worked in broadcast news, and before taking the helm at the Elizabeth City station he served as a recruiter in Virginia.
He’s enjoyed his career in the Navy and looks forward to serving young people in North Carolina.
“This has been very lucrative for me,” he said of the sea-going service. “I’ve become very passionate to helping people in North Carolina as I was in Virginia Beach.”
Navy Recruiting Station Elizabeth City is in Suite E at 1728 City Center Boulevard off the Halstead Boulevard Extended. To contact the office by phone, dial 252-335-9159.
On Instagram, contact recruiter Gary Richard at @pettyofficerrichard, Kenyatta Pelzer at @iampettyofficerpelzer and Dante Durant at @yournavyrecruiter252. Pelzer can be found on Facebook at PettyOfficer Pelzer.