The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet at the DSS building in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden Courthouse on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The N.C. Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources will host a scoping meeting on the 45-wind Timbermill turbine system in Chowan County via WebEx Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Link to the meeting via WebEx at https://bit.ly/3DVCHyb. The meeting number is 2430 017 7847 and the password is NCDEMLR. Join by phone at 1-415-655-0003. Access code: 2430 017 7847
The Capital Improvement Plan Committee of the Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet in the Chowan County Public Safety Center Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the Appointments Committee will meet afterward.