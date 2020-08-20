The State Board of Education approved on Friday a one-year delay in opening the Elaine Riddick Charter School in Hertford.
The state board said it delayed the school’s planned Aug. 17 opening because the school’s building was not ready, enrollment requirements had not been met, and there are unresolved matters regarding insurance.
The board received a letter Friday from the Elaine Riddick Charter School Board of Directors requesting a one-year delay.
Despite the rain on Saturday, the charter school’s principal, Mary Felton, went door-to-door in Hertford, reassuring parents that the board had to request the delay because of complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the school sent a letter to parents explaining the board ran into delays completing the renovations needed to open the school in a 22,500-square-foot facility at 1054 Harvey Point Road by Monday.
“On behalf of the board and school, we apologize and sincerely thank you for your support of the school,” wrote Tony Riddick, a member of the school’s board of directors.
In July, school leaders sought approval from the N.C. Charter Advisory Committee to open the school for classes in August.
School leaders assured the committee that they were confident that necessary upgrades to the facility would be completed before the school year was scheduled to start.
The committee unanimously recommended the State Board of Education approve plans for the school’s opening in August, provided the school completed its needed facility upgrades and resolved questions about enrollment and other matters.
In June, the school was granted a conditional use permit by the Hertford Planning and Zoning Board.
In June, the state advisory committee told the school’s organizers that the school needed to meet at least 75 percent of its enrollment goal of 120 students — 90 students — before it was issued final approval to open the school.
At July’s advisory committee meeting, school proponents said at least 105 students planned to attend the tuition-free K-3 charter school this fall. They also said recruitment for additional students continued.
According to Perquimans County Schools, no students ever withdrew from the county district to attend the charter school.
Don McQueen, the charter school’s executive director, said because of COVID-19, the school did not meet the metrics it needed to open. As a result, when the charter school advisory committee met last week, it recommended instead that state education board approve a one-year delay for opening the school.
“The charter school advisory committee made a difficult decision in difficult times,” he said. “We are victims this time of COVID but we believe that by delaying opening for a year, this will be a good in the final analysis. We will be back next year. In the meantime, we plan to continue to reach out to the community, work and conduct educational programs during the following year. By doing all of the things, we believe will give us a good start moving forward to next year.”
The school’s charter has already been approved by the N.C. Board of Education.
The school will be managed by Torchlight Academy, a Raleigh-based charter school.
According to the school’s website, the Elaine Riddick Charter School was scheduled to serve students in grades K-3 in its first year of operation, and then add one grade level per year until it offered grades K-8. Any student is eligible to apply for enrollment.
The school selects students using a random lottery.
Once a student is accepted at the school, the student is not required to reapply each year. For example, a student who is accepted in kindergarten may remain enrolled until they complete the 8th grade.
The charter school is governed by a volunteer board of directors that meets each month.