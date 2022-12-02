...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A new report ranks North Carolina fifth in the nation for number of new charter school enrollments during the pandemic.
The report, produced by the National Alliance for Charter Schools, found that charter school enrollments jumped by 14,312 new students from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2021-22 school year. That brought total enrollments from 118,597 students to 132,909 students, a 12% gain.
During that same period of time, enrollments in traditional public schools dipped by 48,283 students, a decrease the report deemed was ninth largest in the nation.
The report also noted that student enrollments for Black students in North Carolina grew at the same pace as for white students. Enrollments for Black students jumped by 14% during the pandemic, while enrollments for Hispanic students increased by 23%.
For the nation as a whole, charter enrollments grew by nearly 240,000 students during the pandemic, while traditional public school enrollments dipped by nearly 1.5 million students.