On April 20, or “4/20,” which in the world of marijuana smokers is like a national holiday, prominent N.C. Democrats celebrated the day themselves by calling for the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana and for clemency for those currently in prison for marijuana charges. The term “4/20” was popularized by the Grateful Dead as a time some of their fans would smoke together after school.
This week, Cheri Beasley, former state Supreme Court chief justice and likely Democratic nominee for North Carolina’s 2022 U.S. Senate race, said on social media, “Legalizing marijuana in North Carolina would: Help small, NC farms thrive, Strengthen our local economy, Reform our criminal justice system. Legalization just makes sense — and as Senator, I’ll work to get it done.”
Attorney General Josh Stein, another top Democrat, said, “It’s time for NC to move forward on medical cannabis, decriminalization of simple possession, and expungement of criminal records. Let’s act but let’s get it right — including strong protections for kids, no advertising, state controlled sales, and putting NC farmers first.”
Nationally, 68% of Americans support legalization, according to a late 2021 Gallup poll. Republicans were about evenly split, though, with 50% for and 49% against making marijuana legal. In North Carolina, a WRAL/SurveyUSA poll found that 57% of adults in the state wanted recreational marijuana legalized and 72% wanted medical marijuana legalized.
The shift in opinion in recent years has resulted in 19 states legalizing recreational marijuana, including New Jersey starting on April 21. A bill passed in the U.S. House and under consideration in the Senate would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and allow states to decide how to regulate it.
While there’s no clear sign the Republican-majority legislature plans to act on such a bill for North Carolina when it comes back after the May 17 primaries, there will be one place marijuana will soon be available in the state — the far-western tribal territory, known as the Qualla Boundary, of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
The EBCI tribal council voted 11-1 in May 2021 to allow medical marijuana within the Qualla Boundary and to decriminalize possession of marijuana, even for recreational use, up to an ounce.
Those who are not tribal members will be permitted to obtain a medical marijuana card using the same process as tribal members, but they are asked not to take their “prescriptions” off of EBCI territory since it is still illegal in the rest of North Carolina.