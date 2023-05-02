...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
RALEIGH — Former President Donald Trump and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson are respective clear favorites for next March’s primaries among North Carolina Republican voters, a new poll released Tuesday says.
Trump is a candidate for president of the United States; Robinson is running for governor.
Conducted by the Civitas poll for the conservative-leaning John Locke Foundation, the 700 likely voters went with Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by a 55% to 22% spread. Former Vice President Mike Pence was next at 8% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley collected 5%.
By age group, Trump garnered more than 60% among respondents ages 18-34 and among those 65-and-older. In ages 35-64, he didn’t reach 50%.
Confirmed to run on the GOP side are Trump, Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, radio host and commentator Larry Elder and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. DeSantis and Pence are regularly mentioned as possible candidates, as has been South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. The latter is expected to formally announce his candidacy May 22.
Robinson netted 43% of the vote, far and away leading former Congressman Mark Walker (9%), state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler (8%) and state Treasurer Dale Folwell (4%). Pollsters say 42% of women and 31% of men are undecided on a gubernatorial primary candidate.
Confirmed to run on the Republican side are Robinson and Folwell.
Among the other questions asked by the poll were choices in other 2024 races, Medicaid expansion, right to work law and opinion on conservative versus populist self-identification.