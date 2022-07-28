Edenton Lions 1

Executive Director NC VIP Fishing Tournament Gwen White, (left) and John Guard, President, Edenton Lions Club.

 Contributed Photo

When you see the Lions Club logo, do you think, “largest fishing tournament of its kind in the world?” I never did; but that changed on Monday, July 11, when North Carolina Lion VIP (Visually Impaired Persons) Fishing Tournament Executive Director Gwen White shared the history and evolution of this unique event.

The NC VIP Fishing Tournament started 39 years ago, with 12 visually impaired persons in attendance. That number has grown to 350 VIPs, 130 guests, and 300 volunteers. This year, the event will be held on The Outer Banks Oct. 17, 18 and 19.