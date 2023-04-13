A decade of tax reform has propelled North Carolina to the top of the list among states for economic outlook, behind only Utah, in the 16th edition of the Rich States, Poor States index.
The American Legislative Exchange Council on Thursday released the 2023 edition of its state economic competitiveness index, which analyzes 15 state policy variables to rank states by economic outlook, and three to rank by economic performance over a decade.
The Old North State has surged to No. 10 for the decade performance ranking.
The economic outlook factors are “influenced directly by state lawmakers through the legislative process.” The measures include personal and corporate income tax rates, sales taxes, minimum wage, worker’s compensation, public employees per 10,000 of population, and tax expenditure limits, among others.
“Generally speaking, states that spend less — especially on income transfer programs — and states that tax less — particularly on productive activities such as working or investing — experience higher growth rates than states that tax and spend more,” according to the report, authored by economists Arthur Laffer, Stephen Moore and Jonathan Williams.
ALEC ranked North Carolina second nationally for economic outlook, recognizing substantial improvements in the state’s tax policy since the nonprofit free-market think tank launched the annual study in 2007. The state ranked second in 2022, fifth in 2021, sixth in 2019, and seventh in 2018.
“The best turnaround story from Rich States, Poor States so far has been that of North Carolina. In the first edition of the rankings, the Tar Heel State ranked 21st and would drop to a low of 26th over the next few editions,” ALEC reports. “Today, North Carolina stands strong in 2nd. This is largely due to the commitment to tax reform over the last decade, including the switch to a flat tax in 2015 and business income tax reform in 2021 that will phase out the tax altogether over the next five years.”
Among the 15 policy variables measured, North Carolina ranked first for its lack of estate/inheritance tax, minimum wage, and status as a right-to-work state. The state also ranked fourth nationally for its top marginal corporate income tax rate of 2.5%.
North Carolina followed only Utah, which has held the top spot for economic outlook in every edition of the study for 14 consecutive years. Behind Utah and North Carolina came Arizona, Idaho, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Indiana, North Dakota, Florida and Nevada in the top 10.
In terms of economic performance — measured by state gross domestic product, absolute domestic migration, and non-farm payroll employment between 2011 and 2021 — the Old North State ranked 10th, due in large part to a fourth place ranking for absolute domestic migration of 600,579. North Carolina ranked 12th in economic performance in the 2022 report.
The state’s 18% non-farm payroll employment over the decade placed 11th, while its 53% cumulative growth in gross domestic product ranked 12th.
Top states for economic performance include Florida in first, followed by Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Washington, Texas, Georgia and South Carolina.