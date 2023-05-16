...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
NC, SC lawmakers move to repeal certificate of need laws
North and South Carolina are moving to repeal certificate of need laws in health care, which research shows would boost access and quality while reducing costs.
South Carolina lawmakers sent Senate Bill 164 to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster last week to eliminate certificate of need requirements for all health care facilities, with the exception of nursing homes and the Medical University of South Carolina.
McMaster has said his signature is forthcoming.
SB164 would sunset the state’s current certificate of need requirements in 2027, putting an end to required state permission to open new facilities, expand capacity, or purchase certain medical equipment. In eight counties without a hospital, the bill would repeal the requirements immediately.
The practical result will be more maternity and neonatal care, additional beds for mental health services, new hospitals in rural counties, and more MRI machines, greatly expanding health care offerings in the Palmetto State.
The move comes as lawmakers in North Carolina are following a similar trajectory, with certificate of need reforms included in both Medicaid expansion legislation signed into pending law in March, and in a proposed Senate budget unveiled Monday. The Medicaid expansion legislation is contingent on an approved budget that Gov. Roy Cooper signs.
The Medicaid expansion bill would repeal certificate of need review for psychiatric beds and facilities, chemical dependency treatment, certain medical equipment, and other services for children. Senate leaders want to do more with a Senate budget that “unequivocally takes a sledgehammer” to many of the remaining certificate of need provisions, North Carolina state Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, told reporters Monday.
The spending plan would eliminate North Carolina’s review for kidney dialysis centers in smaller counties, and would allow for more MRI machines, cancer centers and new ambulatory surgical facilities in counties without a hospital. The bill would also allow single-specialty ambulatory surgical centers to become multi-specialty centers.
“These common sense changes will build on the … reforms we included in the Medicaid expansion package,” Hise said. “We take this a step further in the budget.”
Republican supermajorities in both the North Carolina House and Senate are now working toward finalizing a budget to present to Cooper by July 1. The House approved a budget without certificate of need reforms in April.
Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows health care costs are 11% higher in the country’s 35 certificate of need laws states compared to those without the laws, while a study by the Mercatus Center at Georgetown University shows mortality rates are 5.5% higher in states with certificate of need laws versus those without.
The research suggests North Carolina’s health care costs could drop by $213 per person if lawmakers repeal the state’s certificate of need laws permanently, a move that could also lead to as many as 55 more hospitals and 14 more ambulatory surgical centers.
Mercatus Center analysis concluded that eliminating certificate of need laws could increase the number of hospitals in South Carolina from 82 to 116 and lead to the opening of nine rural hospitals.