Manteo, Friend to the Roanoke Colonists
On August 13, 1587, Manteo, an Algonquian Indian, was baptized into the Church of England on Roanoke Island. The baptism was the first in the New World. A friend to colonists from earlier English attempts to settle on Roanoke Island, Manteo also traveled to England in 1584 and again in 1585. He returned to his home with the members of the 1587 colony, who would later become known as the Lost Colony.
While in England, Manteo met Sir Walter Raleigh and spent time with the scientist Thomas Harriot, with whom he was already acquainted. He worked with Harriot learning English and teaching Harriot the Algonquian language. Raleigh designated Manteo “Lord of Roanoke,” and it is possible that his baptism was a requirement of receiving that title.
Manteo proved to be a stalwart friend of the English, helping them navigate the multicultural frontier of the New World. His name lives on today as the name of the county seat of Dare County.
Couple Immortalized on V-J Day
On August 14, 1945, Life magazine photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt captured the spirit of celebration of the United States’ victory over Japan in World War II in an iconic photograph of a sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square.
The sailor had been running down the street kissing random women when he was spotted by Eisenstaedt, who snapped a few quick pictures when he grabbed a nurse in white nearby. Because of the chaos in the streets Eisenstaedt did not have time to get the names of the couple.
Many people have claimed to be the sailor or the nurse over the years, but North Carolina native Glenn McDuffie went to lengths to prove that he was the kissing sailor. Tired of disputes as to the sailor’s identity, McDuffie asked Lois Gibson, a forensic artist with Houston Police Department, whether she could make a positive identification.
In 2007, Gibson, who also compared the photo with those of several other kisser-claimants, reported that McDuffie’s features were an exact match to those of the sailor in the photograph. He enjoyed several years of celebrity, being invited to fundraisers and veterans’ events.
Born in Kannapolis in 1927, McDuffie was 15 years old when he forged documents to join the Navy. He died in 2014 in Texas.
Jockey’s Ridge Patron Saint, Carolista Baum
On August 15, 1973, Carolista Fletcher Baum placed herself in the path of a bulldozer removing sand from Jockey’s Ridge and refused to move. The driver cut off the engine and talked with Baum, who, after some time, left the dune unscathed. When the operator left, Baum took the distributor cap so the machine would not start.
Baum received word of the bulldozer from her three children who long had climbed the dune for the spectacular views it offered.
Though local groups had talked about protecting the large dune from encroaching development for years, Baum was the driving force that made the idea a reality. She helped form the People to People to Preserve Jockey’s Ridge after her dramatic protest, raising money and organizing petition drives to capture the attention of state and local lawmakers.
She even drove to Raleigh every day for three weeks to keep the dune in the minds of legislators.
In 1973, the Division of Parks and Recreation issued a report in favor of preserving Jockey’s Ridge as a state park, and a year later the dune was declared a National Natural Landmark. When the General Assembly appropriated funds to create the park in 1975, the preservation of the dune was secured for generations to come.
The Sinking of the Mirlo
On August 16, 1918, a German U-boat fired a torpedo at the Mirlo, a British tanker hauling gasoline off the North Carolina coast. The torpedo hit the tanker midship, resulting in a giant explosion. Initially Captain William R. Williams ordered the ship beached. However, when two more explosions broke the tanker in two, he ordered the crew to abandon ship. The men boarded three lifeboats and began heading away from the burning ship. Two of the lifeboats made it a safe distance from the ship, but the third capsized. Another blast surrounded the men in the water with burning gasoline.
Onshore, Leroy Midgett of the Chicamacomico Lifesaving Station sounded the alarm to Surfboat Crew 1046, and they set out to rescue the distressed crew of the Mirlo. It took four attempts for the rescue team to make it past the breakers of the stormy waters, but the men reached the site. As the rescue team approached, a wall of fire blocked the crew’s way to the victims and, by the time they reached them, nine already had died. The rescuers brought the remaining six men to safety.
For the Mirlo rescue, England and the United States gave the Chicamacomico Lifesavers their highest awards for bravery.
Samuel Johnston of “Hayes” in Chowan County
On August 17, 1816, Revolutionary era political leader Samuel Johnston died.
Born in Scotland, Johnston immigrated to North Carolina as an infant. Trained as a lawyer, he represented Chowan County in the colonial assembly until the advent of the American Revolution.
During the Revolution, Johnston was a strong leader of the Patriot cause. He was a member of North Carolina’s Provincial Council, a delegate to the first four provincial congresses and worked as treasurer to fund and supply the war effort.
Johnston continued to be active in public life after the war, earning wide respect. When North Carolina’s first constitutional convention met in Hillsborough in 1788, Johnston, a leading Federalist, was elected president, even though the majority of delegates were opposed to ratification. He served in the same role in 1789 convention in Fayetteville.
A relative of royal governor Gabriel Johnston, Johnston served in the state’s top job from 1787 to 1789, before being elected one of North Carolina’s first U.S. senators in 1789. After serving a single Senate term, he retired from public life briefly, before being called on to again serve in the state legislature, this time representing Martin County.
His last public position was a superior court judge between 1800 and 1803, and he died less than two weeks after retiring from that post. He is buried at “Hayes,” his Chowan home.
Origins of the “Lost Colony” Mystery
On August 18, 1590, Englishman John White returned to Roanoke Island to resupply the colony established on the island in 1587. White found the settlement abandoned. A single word “CROATOAN” was carved on a post in the fort.
In 1587, at the urging of fellow colonists, Governor White had returned to England to gather supplies for the blossoming colony. Before leaving Roanoke Island, White and the colonists agreed that they would carve a message in a tree if they moved.
Additionally, a Maltese cross would also be carved if the move was a forced. Since White didn’t find that particular distress signal, he was hopeful that the colonists would be found alive. White’s granddaughter, Virginia Dare, had been born exactly three years earlier.
After arriving back in England in October 1587, White was prevented from immediately returning to Roanoke Island because of England’s war with Spain. His attempt to do so in 1588 ended when pirates stole all his supplies. Finally, he was granted permission to return in early 1590.
White had the misfortune of arriving at Roanoke Island in poor weather and terrible landing conditions, leading to the death of seven mariners by drowning. The weather forced White to leave without searching adjacent areas for the colony.
Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain Date Back to 1956
On August 19, 1956, the first Grandfather Mountain Highland Games were held near Linville.
The Grandfather Mountain games were conceived by Agnes MacRae Morton and Donald MacDonald. Already active in with several Scottish-affiliated organizations in the U.S., MacDonald was inspired to start games in North Carolina after attending a similar event on a trip to Scotland. Morton heard of a similar gathering in Connecticut and thought that Grandfather Mountain would be the perfect setting to try something comparable in North Carolina.
The pair chose the August 1956 date to commemorate the anniversary of an important event in the 1745 Jacobite Rebellion against in Scotland, though the event was moved to the second weekend in July two years later.
The Avery County event quickly gained international fame, and its competitions in athletics, bagpiping, drumming and dancing are recognized worldwide. The games also have the distinction of being the largest “clan gathering” in the world since it draws so many Scottish family heritage groups.
The tradition of highland games across North Carolina is owed to the face that the Tar Heel State had the largest settlement of Highland Scots outside of Scotland until well into 1800s.
Terry Sanford, Paratrooper, Governor, University President
On August 20, 1917, North Carolina governor and U.S. Senator Terry Sanford was born in Laurinburg. An Eagle Scout as a youth, Sanford graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1939 and became an FBI agent before marrying Margaret Rose Knight in July 1942. They later had two children.
During World War II, Sanford fought in France as a U.S. Army paratrooper. Returning home a decorated combat veteran, he earned a law degree from Carolina, began a legal career and soon entered politics.
A Democrat, Sanford served one term as state senator before winning the 1960 gubernatorial race. As governor, he advocated for civil rights and education, led efforts to consolidate the UNC system and helped create a statewide community college system.
In 1969, Sanford began a 16-year stint as Duke University president. Twice during the 1970s he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic Party’s nomination for U.S. President. Then, in 1986, he was elected to the U.S. Senate only to lose his re-election bid in 1992.
During his later years, Sanford wrote several books, practiced law and taught at Duke. He died of cancer on in April 1998, at age 80, and was entombed in the crypt of Duke University Chapel.