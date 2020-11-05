Monday, November 9, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be replacing the pipe under Camp Perry Road so as to deal with standing water issues.
Per Kenny White, PQ County DOT Transportation Supervisor, DOT will have to completely close the road to do this job.
“We will have means to cover the cut if emergency vehicles need to respond to your area. No other traffic will be able to go in or out for a period of time,” he said.
White said the plan is to close the road at 8:30 a.m. and hopefully have it to where the DOT can get traffic flowing in 7 hours or around 3:30 p.m.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience to the residents of Camp Perry Road, but this has to be done and there is no other alternative,” he said. “If anyone has any questions about this matter, feel free to give me a call at 252-426-4171. If I am not in, leave a message and I will get back to you. If weather does not permit us to do this work, we will re-schedule and you will be notified.”
Thanks for keeping us in the loop Kenny!