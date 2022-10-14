Colson McDonald, a student at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, volunteered to help the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging on the Albemarle Area United Way’s recent Day of Caring. McDonald assisted with the Meals on Wheels program and helped facilitate bingo.
Members of the Central High School Class of 1955 attending their 67th class reunion on Sept. 12 included (front row, l-r) Clyde Palmer, Janice Blevins Helmcamp, Valna Alexander Jones and Ruth Pritchard Stanley; (middle row, l-r) Jack Curlings, Max Singletary and Eugene Sample; and (top row, l-r) Jackson Morris, Sammy Ownley, Jackie Cooper, Donald Stallings and Bobby Spence.
Students at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies volunteered at a number of nonprofit agencies during the Albemarle Area United Way’s Day of Caring last month.
NEAAAT students in grades 9-12 not only contributed more than 100 hours of community service during the Sept. 16 event, they also “helped to share the importance of community service to those in need,” the charter school said in a release.
Among the agencies benefiting from the students’ volunteerism were the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families, Foodbank of the Albemarle, the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program, Currituck Kids, and the Albemarle Family YMCA.
“This was an overall great experience and gave me a deeper understanding of where the animals live until they find their new home,” said Anna Montero, a NEAAAT student who volunteered at the SPCA of Northeast NC.
“I had a blast not only getting to know the elders but hosting games for them as well,” said Colson McDonald, a NEAAAT student who volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
According to a policy of the NEAAAT Board of Directors, the school’s students are encouraged to contribute at least 150 volunteer hours to the community prior to graduating from high school.
Central Class of ‘55 holds 67th reunion
Twelve members of the Central High School Class of 1955 attended the class’s 67th reunion on Sept. 12. Class members in attendance included Clyde Palmer, Janice Blevins Helmcamp, Valna Alexander Jones, Ruth Pritchard Stanley, Jack Curlings, Max Singletary, Eugene Sample, Jackson Morris, Sammy Ownley, Jackie Cooper, Donald Stallings and Bobby Spence.
Class members not in attendance included Connie Brothers Quesenberry, Edith Meads Boom, Joseph Etheridge, Bill Gregory and Leslie Turner.
DKG Pi donates to Currituck Kids
Delta Kappa Gamma Pi Chapter donated to the Currituck Kids, Inc. program after hearing from the group’s chairwoman, Melissa Reynolds, during their September meeting. Currituck Kids, working with the Currituck County Schools and other agencies, provides items to schoolchildren such as food, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, hearing aids and other school-related items like athletic equipment and musical instruments.
Delta Kappa Gamma is a professional honor society for women educators in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Japan.
Brown included in Who’s Who for 2023
Hezekiah Brown of Elizabeth City will be featured in Marquis Who’s Who in America for 2023. A professional mediator, educator and author, Brown has helped resolve more than 5,000 labor-management and community disputes in the U.S. and other nations.