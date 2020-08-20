Plagues and locusts are not just the stuff of ancient biblical times it seems. Not only do I have to deal with COVID, the mayflies, gnats and cicadas, but after the hurricane my organic vegetable and herb garden has been infested with too many insects and their eggs to recover. I have resorted to shopping the farm stands to enjoy all the wonderful summer vegetables.
One thing that is fun and easy to make with farm stand cucumbers is a quick pickle. You can get Poinsett cucumbers from Back 40 Produce at the Edenton Farmers Market, and Food Lion even carries Kirbys at times for pickling.
I don’t have the time and patience to can, but a quick pickled cucumber gives me the same satisfaction. Kelly at Sweet Reason’s Farm makes a fabulous dill pickle you can get at our farmers market, but my husband’s favorite is the half-sour pickle. We could get these from The Pickle Lady at the Charleston Farmer’s Market, but can’t seem to find these crisp flavorful pickles anywhere here.
I have made many a quick pickle but never a half-sour until now. Quick pickles are made with vinegar while half-sours are made with a salt-water brine. It is important to understand that not all salt is created equal. When making a pickling brine, pickling salt is saltier than other varieties, and different brands of kosher salt and sea salt also create different salinity for the brining liquid. Iodized salt is not recommended. This recipe calls for water at a salinity of 3.5%, similar to the sea.
The brining process really ferments the cucumbers. All vegetables are covered with the healthy bacteria lactobacillus. During this pickling process, this bacteria grows and other bacteria that cause spoilage are suppressed in a process called lactic acid fermentation. The production of lactic acid preserves the vegetables and creates a tart flavor. Relishes and half-sour pickles usually ferment at cool room temperatures for about a week, but you can start tasting them to check on their progress after four days. Full-sour cucumbers ferment for about two weeks. You can also add grape, cherry, or oak leaves, as well as mustard seed to keep pickles crisp in the brine.
My son, Nate, is still staying with us and he has tried his hand at the half-sours and other fermented veggies, and I think we have perfected a recipe. I have included an easier preparation that does not involve room-temperature fermentation as well. This week I have included my recipe for quick Half-Sour Pickles.
Enjoy!