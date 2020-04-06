Some Southerners like to say, “Those d... Yankees. They come down and try to show and tell us how to live, how things are done in the North. If things were great there, why did they come here? Why don’t they go back to where they came from?”
This is to praise one of those “d... Yankees,” a neighbor who has been an angel to my wife and me.
When our TV messes itself up, he comes over and works until he solves the problem. “Yankee ingenuity?”
When a light bulb needs changing — one that we can’t reach — he changes it. He alerted me to the fact that one of my tires was too slack.
When we need to go to a doctor in Virginia, he takes us. He makes winding through that traffic look easy and makes the trip fun, with his good humor and good talk and refuses any money, except for a tiny fraction of what his help is worth to us.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City