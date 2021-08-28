Q The other day, I left my house in a rush and forgot the key to the main entrance of my apartment complex on the table. When I returned about an hour later, I spotted my neighbor, who I usually see outside while she’s walking her dog. I politely asked her if she could open the gate for me since I left my keys inside. She looked at me, took a step back, and told me that she could not let me into the gate because of the recent burglaries in the apartment complex. I was completely shocked. This woman sees me every single day and even waves at me. She’s an older white woman, and I am a Black woman in my mid-30s. Do you think this could have been a racial thing? I feel the need to discuss her comment with her directly. — Locked Out
A It will do you no good to assume that this woman was being racist. Stick with rude and unneighborly for now. Next time you see her, tell her that you want to speak to her. Point out that in a moment of distress, this woman — someone you see every day — chose not to help you. Remind her of how you see her daily when she is walking her dog and that you are not a stranger. You live in the building and have lived there for some time. Tell her how disappointing it was that at a time of sincere need, you found her to be unhelpful.
Most likely, she will say that she has never seen you before. That’s when you can introduce yourself, tell her where you live and how long you have lived there, and add that you hope that if you or any other neighbor in your building is in distress, she will make the effort to see the person asking for help and truly process whether she recognizes the person before assuming the worst. Note that you understand the need to be cautious when crime is up in your neighborhood, but that should not preclude caring about one another.
Q I’m graduating soon, and I need a certain number of community service hours before I can get my diploma. My sister volunteers at a soup kitchen some weekends, so she allowed me to come along with her to earn some hours. I finished in a few days, but even after I earned all my hours, she still expected me to join her. I don’t want to continue working there on the weekends. I enjoy helping, but I would rather spend that time with my friends. How do I tell her this without sounding completely heartless? — Volunteering
A You should have established clearly with your sister how many hours you were going to offer to her soup kitchen. Then everyone would have been clear. Since she did help you out in a pinch, you should continue to help her, too — within reason. Offer to volunteer for a set additional number of hours, and fulfill your promise. This will allow you to be of service and visit with friends.
Public speaking need not cause anxiety
Q I have to deliver a speech tomorrow in front of 50 individuals. It is for my summer program’s closing ceremony. Although public speaking is a fairly easy task to many, it’s rather daunting to me. I get so scared I’ll mess up or slur my words that I start to sweat. I’m even scared of forgetting what I have to say. Do you have any public speaking tips? — Stage Fright
A You can overcome your fear of public speaking. Start by making sure that you fully own the content that you will deliver. Practice a lot. Then make a short list with keywords on a note card that will help you to stay on track as you are speaking. Before you walk out onto the stage, take three deep breaths and remind yourself that you can do this.
Consider this presentation a service to your class and community. When you think of your appearance as service, it can help you to focus on fulfilling the service rather than worrying about how well you are performing. Before you speak, look out at your audience. Go from left to right, across the whole space. Smile at people when you make eye contact. Recognize that everyone there is supporting you. Notice the people who are smiling back at you. They truly want you to do a good job — I promise you. Even if it is only for selfish reasons, people want to see and hear something good. So, believe it or not, they are cheering for you! Stand with your feel firmly planted on the floor, look out at your audience and begin. If you ever feel a little nervous, look at the people who had kind eyes before. Their smiling faces will help buoy you through your presentation. You can do it!
Q I am neighbors with this boy who is the same age as me. When we were little, we would ride our bikes around town, make lemonade stands, play soccer in the yard, and do what little kids would do.
The issue is that we aren’t little kids anymore. My mom keeps pushing our friendship, but we are two different people in two different places in life. I don’t think our priorities and morals are the same. I feel obligated to be friends because of my mom and because he doesn’t have many friends, but I don’t think it’s fair to me. I’m busy with my own life, and I’m not sure if I’m being selfish by neglecting him. What do you think? What should I do? — Boy Next Door
A Kindness goes a long way. While you do not need to be close friends with this boy, it would be nice of you to maintain a rapport with him. Without disrupting your burgeoning social life, consider carving out time intermittently to check in with him. Become a good listener. Learn more about him before writing him off. If he truly is into things that bother you, let your mom know you don’t want to be associated. But if mainly it is that he is awkward and isolated, be the kind one and extend a lifeline. A small effort on your part could mean so much for him.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.