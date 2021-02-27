One of the last vacant buildings on Poindexter Street in downtown Elizabeth City has been sold.
Las Vegas, Nevada resident Frederick James Kolman purchased the former Carolina Theater building from Arts of the Albemarle earlier this week.
The property was listed at $69,000 — about half its tax value — but a purchase price was not disclosed.
AoA had been using the nearly 11,000-square-foot building to store props since taking over its ownership three years ago. The first floor of the building is almost 7,300 square feet while the second floor is 3,500 square feet.
“It is good news for downtown,” said Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant. “It is an iconic building and it is probably the only remaining building on Poindexter that doesn’t have someone in it. It’s the last one that needs restoration and renovation to put it back in use.”
Malenfant doesn’t know what plans Kolman has for the building but said the new owner was working on the property after purchasing it.
The property had been on the market since January 2020 and Alex Rich of the Rich Company said another deal for the building fell through at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had another buyer that had it under contract for a little while and they were going to do a theater,” Rich said. “They backed out because of COVID. There wasn’t going to be a packed movie theater anytime soon because COVID hit.”
Rich said the building needs extensive renovation work and the listing for the property stated “interior photos are not very feasible due to power being cut off.”
“It does need a lot of work for sure,” Rich said. “There needs to be plumbing work and we are not sure about the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems). It’s been left without heat and air conditioning for a number of years.”