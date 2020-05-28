Look – new books! It’s really nice to write a column that has new books listed. One reason is I don’t have to write so much. The other reason is that this means we’re back in our building and getting new books. The curbside service is starting up smoothly and we’re really happy to see some of our patrons again.
The staff of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library are all working hard on different projects to serve our community. We’re putting together a social distancing Summer Reading Program. We’re also working on upping our digital game through a YouTube channel and Instagram.
Over the years we’ve learned what a lot of our patrons like to read – so you may be getting a call from the library to tell you a certain book is available if you’re interested. If your children know what they like we can put together a package of books that can keep them busy for a little bit. This is an old-fashioned library service called Reader’s Advisory.
If you have materials checked out you may start putting stuff in the book drop-we’re here! If the item you have checked out is too big for the book drop – give us a call and we’ll come out and get it.
Thank you for being so understanding as we learn how to navigate during this time. This column also was much easier to write because Jasper the cat is not walking all over my keyboard.
Readers
Ameilia Bedelia Lost and Found
Duck Stays in the Truck
Pool Party
Picture Book
Froggy For President – Jonathan London & Frank Remkiewicz
Fiction
The Business of Lovers – Eric Jerome Dickey
A Conspiracy of Bones – Kathy Reichs
Daughter of Cana – Angela Hunt
The Englisch Daughter – Cindy Wodsmall
The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel
The Goodbye Man – Jeffery Deaver
The Happy Camper- Melody Carlson
It’s Not All Downhill from Here – Terry McMillan
The Last Odyssey – James Rollins
The Red Lotus – Chris Bohjalian
The Sinner – J.R. Ward
Books on CD
Before the Fall – Noah Hawley
DVD
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
The Jeffersons – Season 1 & 2